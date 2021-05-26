Cancel
RIP John Warner, a Resident of the Almost Vanished “Big-W” Washington

By Andrew Beaujon
Washingtonian.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer US Senator John Warner has died in Alexandria. He was 94 and suffered from heart failure. Warner represented Virginia in the Senate for five terms beginning in 1979, but his career was spent in orbit around Washington—the “big-W” world of power loosely centered on Washington, DC. He was born in DC and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, worked as an assistant US Attorney after graduating from the University of Virginia, and later worked for the law firm Hogan & Hartson (now Hogan Lovells). He served in World War II and Korea, and later became Secretary of the Navy under Richard Nixon. He also planned the US’s 1976 Bicentennial celebration.

