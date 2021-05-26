Social Media Platform VEGANZONE Receives First Investment With A Valuation of 3 Million From Focus Global Project
VEGANZONE, the social media platform aiming to be an indispensable “super app” for those who adopt a vegan – vegetarian lifestyle, received its first investment with valuation of 3 million dollars. With the investment from the Focus Global Project, an Istanbul investment firm, VEGANZONE will focus on furthering the development of software technologies and growth in the 40 countries where they have users.martechseries.com