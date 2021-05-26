Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Solar and wind outpacing all other renewables growth in US

By Edith Hancock
PV Tech
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolar electricity output in the US outpaced all other renewables and grew by nearly a quarter (24.3%) in the first three months of 2021 compared to last year, new data from the country’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) has shown. Electricity from solar and wind also accounted for 16.8% of the...

www.pv-tech.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Power#Renewables#Solar Energy#Solar Wind#Renewable Power#Eia#Solar Electricity Output#Renewable Electricity#Electricity Production#Coal Fired Electricity#Natural Gas Output#Hydropower#Reach#Country#January#March#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Energy Industrysolarindustrymag.com

Risen Energy Unveils First Mass-Produced Solar Module with 700 W Output

Risen Energy Co. Ltd., a manufacturer of solar photovoltaic products, has launched NewT@N, the industry’s first mass-produced solar module with up to 700 W output. Risen Energy says its NewT@N module heralds the arrival of the PV 7.0 era and promises more stable performance and higher power generation in a single 210 mm-sized silicon wafer. With its NewT@N technology, Risen Energy is able to solve the high surface recombination rate issue of traditional PERC cells on metal areas.
Energy Industryidtechex.com

Short Term Growth Prospects for Renewable Fuels

Limits on the amount of bioethanol and biodiesel that can be blended with conventional fossil fuels mean growth in the consumption of certain biofuels has slowed considerably, or plateaued, over the past 5 years. However, with CO2 targets becoming increasingly stringent, and some sectors being difficult to electrify, alternative fuels are likely to still be needed over the coming years. While growth potential for conventional and 1st generation biofuels may be limited, demand for other types of alternative fuels looks set to grow over the coming decade. For example, renewable diesel, also known as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), can act as a drop-in replacement for fossil-based diesel and so is not restricted to a blend limit in the same way as conventional biodiesel. Furthermore, renewable diesel can be produced from waste products such as used cooking oil, potentially offering substantial emissions savings over the use of fossil fuels, which in turn increases the value credits and incentives offered to producers and blenders, especially in Europe and the USA. As such, there has been considerable recent interest in increasing the amount of renewable diesel produced. Plans for new renewable diesel capacity are particularly significant in the USA, which IDTechEx expects to hold over 60% of production capacity by 2024, as forecast in the recent report "Sustainable Alternative Fuels 2021-2031", up from under 40% in 2020.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketRealist

Best Solar Energy Stocks for Investors in 2021

Even though most of the world’s energy is still generated by fossil fuels, solar energy has continued to grow over the past several years. The companies supplying the surge in demand range from manufacturing components and panels, installing solar panels and infrastructure, and operating solar energy generating facilities. As the solar energy market expands, so will the investment opportunities in the companies leading the charge.
Energy Industrymobileworldlive.com

Telstra wind farm deal boosts renewables commitment

Telstra detailed plans to further reduce its carbon footprint and become a leader in renewable energy, unveiling a new wind farm partnership in New South Wales. Under a long-term power purchase deal with Global Power Generation’s Crookwell 3 Wind Farm, Telstra will pay a fixed price for the majority of the energy produced over the term of the agreement.
Energy Industryrenewanews.com

National Grid Renewables announces operations at Bingham and Temperance solar plants

By Renewable Energy World Two new Michigan solar projects are now operational and delivering up to 40 MW of carbon free power to the region. National Grid Renewables announced work was completed at Bingham Solar and Temperance Solar, both part of the company’s MiSolar Portfolio. National Grid Renewables owns both projects, which will generate under power purchase agreements with utility Consumers Energy.
Energy Industryge.com

GE Renewable Energy and LafargeHolcim team up for a more circular wind industry

GE and LafargeHolcim are working on short- and long- term solutions to address critical industry issues, including reducing the environmental footprint of wind turbines. Announcing MOU to recycle decommissioned GE wind turbine blades into energy and construction materials. Joint commitment to innovative circular economy solutions consistent with European Union’s Circular...
Energy IndustryMySanAntonio

Is Renewable Energy Worth Your Investment?

If you're environmentally conscious and looking to make money, investing in renewable energy might just be your sweet spot. Energy usage is expected to grow by 50 percent by the year 2050. With close to 40 percent of U.S. CO2 pollution coming from fossil fuels burned at power plants, a shift to renewable energy could help mitigate climate change. But is it worth your investment?
TrafficRTTNews

Oil Prices Little Changed After EIA Report

Oil prices were little changed on Thursday after data showed an increase in U.S. gasoline and diesel stockpiles amid a ramp-up in output by refiners anticipating runaway demand for fuels this summer. Brent crude oil futures for August delivery inched up marginally to $72.27 per barrel, while U.S. oil futures...
Trafficnaturalgasintel.com

Temps, Appalachian Supply Worries Keep Heat on Natural Gas Forwards

Big basis moves in Appalachia and on the West Coast highlighted natural gas forwards trading during the June 3-9 period, while a sufficiently hot forecast helped propel a broader move higher for the Lower 48 overall, according to NGI’s Forward Look. Fixed prices for July delivery were higher week/week by...
Energy Industryresidencestyle.com

Best Solar Energy Companies

Since the 1970s, solar power has been steadily gaining ground and becoming a popular choice for renewable energy. Today, it is one of the fastest-growing sources of electricity in America. The best solar companies New Jersey are great at what they do because they have built an excellent reputation over...
Retailbain.com

Growth for Both: How US Brands and Retailers Grow the Profit Pool for All

In the US, the thorny relationship between consumer products manufacturers and the grocery retailers that sell their goods was steadily getting more fraught over the years amid deteriorating retailer economics. Retailers faced the high cost of investing in e-commerce at a time when competition intensified from new channels such as discounters and dollar stores. It all led to increasingly tougher trade negotiations intended to prevent already razor-thin margins from eroding further.
Trafficoilmanmagazine.com

EIA: Energy Consumption Rises as Recovery Continues

The price of crude oil continued to rise this week surpassing $70 as the economies of the world break out of a recession created by Covid-19. Although some uncertainty remains concerning global economic recovery, the U.S. economy will rise throughout the remainder of 2021 and 2022, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) at the Department of Energy.
Energy IndustryGreenBiz

The circular economy meets decommissioned wind turbine blades

As the world ramps up renewable energy deployments, an uncomfortable truth is arising: The materials, manufacturing processes and disposal methods for clean technologies are creating their own issues. Case in point: wind turbine blades. In the U.S. alone, about 8,000 blades are expected to be removed this year. Most of...
Energy Industrymarcellusdrilling.com

Natural Gas Credited with Lowering Carbon Dioxide Emissions

For years those who have supported natural gas have made the argument that carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions have been decreasing in the U.S. because of the increased use of natural gas. How can that be, given burning natural gas causes the release of CO2? Because natural gas has captured market share and largely replaced the use of coal in electric power generation. As more natgas is used, CO2 emissions go down. The U.S. Energy Information Administration has just released numbers proving, without a doubt, just how much natgas has helped to lower CO2 emissions over the past 17 years.