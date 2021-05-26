Solar and wind outpacing all other renewables growth in US

Limits on the amount of bioethanol and biodiesel that can be blended with conventional fossil fuels mean growth in the consumption of certain biofuels has slowed considerably, or plateaued, over the past 5 years. However, with CO2 targets becoming increasingly stringent, and some sectors being difficult to electrify, alternative fuels are likely to still be needed over the coming years. While growth potential for conventional and 1st generation biofuels may be limited, demand for other types of alternative fuels looks set to grow over the coming decade. For example, renewable diesel, also known as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), can act as a drop-in replacement for fossil-based diesel and so is not restricted to a blend limit in the same way as conventional biodiesel. Furthermore, renewable diesel can be produced from waste products such as used cooking oil, potentially offering substantial emissions savings over the use of fossil fuels, which in turn increases the value credits and incentives offered to producers and blenders, especially in Europe and the USA. As such, there has been considerable recent interest in increasing the amount of renewable diesel produced. Plans for new renewable diesel capacity are particularly significant in the USA, which IDTechEx expects to hold over 60% of production capacity by 2024, as forecast in the recent report "Sustainable Alternative Fuels 2021-2031", up from under 40% in 2020.