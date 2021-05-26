Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

From Dashing Duke to Hollywood Heartthrob: Regé-Jean Page Reflects on Life Beyond 'Bridgerton'

By Angelique Jackson
Middletown Press
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleOn a cloudless spring day in Los Angeles, Regé-Jean Page is posing on a rooftop. It’s sweltering outside, and that’s not accounting for Page’s signature smolder. Most fans got to know the 31-year-old British-Zimbabwean star from a distance, as the actor perched on his couch for one Zoom interview after the next to pro- mote Netflix’s Regency romance drama “Bridgerton.” But Page is considerably more animated when he doesn’t have to fit into a virtual frame or into the buttoned-up persona of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. Of course, Simon eventually lets it all hang out as the romance with his leading lady, Daphne Bridgerton, (Phoebe Dynevor) progresses over the course of the series.

www.middletownpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Phoebe Dynevor
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Ryan Gosling
Person
Shonda Rhimes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#British#Regency#Variety Emmy Predictions#Lizzo#Csi#Paramount#Bbc#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnewpaper24.com

Subsequent James Bond: Regé-Jean Web page on these ‘flattering’ 007 rumours – ‘It’s only a sport’ | Movies | Leisure – NEWPAPER24

Subsequent James Bond: Regé-Jean Web page on these ‘flattering’ 007 rumours – ‘It’s only a sport’ | Movies | Leisure. Since rising to fame after starring in Netflix’s Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Web page has been a favorite amongst followers and the bookies to be the following James Bond. In actual fact, this week noticed Ladbrokes droop betting on the 31-year-old hunk. A spokesman stated: “A flurry of bets over the previous few days have compelled us to considerably slash odds on Regé-Jean Web page, who’s now our even-money favorite to play Bond subsequent.”
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Regé-Jean Page and a revelation about her intimate scenes at Bridgerton

Bridgerton It was the first content that resulted from the union between the streaming service Netflix and Shonda Rhimes, who already has another great success such as Grey’s Anatomy. The truth is that the bet was a success, since became the best premiere for a series in the history of the platform. Regé-Jean Page will not be in the second season, which is underway, alreadycould reveal how it felt to find himself in the middle of the intimate scenes.
Celebritiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Phoebe Dynevor shares anecdotes from 'Bridgerton'

Washington [US], June 18 (ANI): Phoebe Dynevor has been basking in praise since her character Daphne Bridgerton was introduced on Shonda Rhimes Netflix's romantic series 'Bridgerton'. Revealing the most surprising fan interaction, Phoebe shared Kim Kardashian texted her after the show came out. 'Bridgeton' star Phobe and director Julie Anne...
Moviesnewpaper24.com

Subsequent James Bond: Tom Hardy leapfrogged by Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Web page in 007 twist | Movies | Leisure – NEWPAPER24

Subsequent James Bond: Tom Hardy leapfrogged by Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Web page in 007 twist | Movies | Leisure. Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond concludes with No Time To Die, bringing his 15 years within the franchise to an finish. Final 12 months, a lot of rumours surfaced on-line suggesting Tom Hardy had already been solid as his alternative, prompting him to achieve the highest of the Bond odds. Since then, nevertheless, issues have modified.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Colbert Casts Regé-Jean Page’s Sexy ‘Bridgerton’ Replacement, Gilbert Gottfried (Video)

Filming on the second season of Shonda Rhimes’ period romance “Bridgerton” began last month, and Stephen Colbert had the pleasure of revealing a first look at the upcoming episodes — and the new heartthrob taking over for now-exited Season 1 star Regé-Jean Page — during Tuesday’s “Late Show.” A pleasure that was truly all Colbert’s, because this “sneak preview” was completely fabricated by him from old Season 1 footage of Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton, with actor Gilbert Gottfried’s “Lord Sexy” subbing in for Page’s Simon Basset.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Actor Hopes to Replace Regé-Jean Page In ‘Bridgerton’

Star Wars actor John Boyega — who recently made headlines for leaving Netflix series Rebel Ridge mid-production due to “family reasons” — is now throwing his hat in the ring for a role in another popular franchise, Bridgerton. Digital Spy shared details about Boyega’s recent comments regarding the hit Regency-era...
MoviesMovieWeb

Will Rege-Jean Page Be the Next James Bond? Bridgerton Star Faces 007 Rumors Head-On

Ever since breaking out on the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page has emerged as a rumored candidate to play the next James Bond, and now the actor has officially set the record straight. At this time, fans of the James Bond series are awaiting the release of the 25th movie,No Time to Die, which will feature Daniel Craig's final outing as Agent 007. It's been made clear that Craig's time in the tux is over once this movie is released, but fans can only speculate over who the next actor in the role will be until an official announcement is made.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Rege-Jean Page explains why she won’t be returning to Bridgerton

At the end of last year, Bridgerton hit Netflix and became an instant phenomenon. Fans of Regency-era drama instantly fell in love with Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, from Regé-Jean Page. In fact, the actor recently hosted Saturday Night Live, much to the delight of Bridgerton fans. Sadly, the...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Regé-Jean Page confessed that he wants to avoid being objectified by his appearance

Although her performance was also highly praised, Regé-Jean Page rose to fame partly because of what generated his physical appearance with his role as Simon Basset in Bridgerton. The Netflix series turned him into a sex symbol and opened the doors of the industry for other productions. However, The 30-year-old actor does not want to be pigeonholed and in an interview he confessed that he tries to avoid being reified by his body. What did he say?
Moviestheplaylist.net

John Boyega Says Regé-Jean Page & Jonathan Majors Would Be Good Choices For ‘Superman’

John Boyega is no stranger to franchise films. As one of the main stars of the recent “Star Wars” sequel trilogy, the actor has proven himself capable of leading a major blockbuster, if needed. So, when he offers up his ideas for who should take on the upcoming role of Superman in the forthcoming film from producer J.J. Abrams and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, he speaks from the point of view of an actor who has experienced that sort of pressure.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton Comments Just Got A Little Weird As He Compares Netflix Show To A Happy Meal

It’s been about six months since Shondaland’s Bridgerton blew up on Netflix and found a home on its top 10 list, but a lot has been happening in the world of Lady Whistledown since. Season 2 is in the works, and it was scandalously revealed (very on brand for the series) that the main heartthrob of Season 1 will not be returning in Season 2, his love story having come to a happy end. Regé-Jean Page seems to be hungrily looking back on his role as the Duke of Hastings, because he weirdly just compared his time in Season 1 to a Happy Meal, and it’s not because he was such a snack to viewers.
Celebritiesgranthshala.com

‘Bridgerton’: Regé-Jean Page Never Said the Infamous ‘I Burn for You’ Line

Bridgerton Catch up with fans around the world and make them swoon for the reggae-jean page. Viewers everywhere were in awe of the love for Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings, ever since he stepped onto the scene. One hot and steamy line often associated with his character is the iconic “I burn for you” moment. Although most people look at the page when they think of Line, that wasn’t really what he was supposed to say.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

James Bond Odds: Regé-Jean Page's Chances To Become The New 007 Have Set Tom Hardy Back

There was once a time where the world was so utterly certain that Tom Hardy would become the next James Bond, all betting was suspended on his name. More recently, however, the Venom: Let There Be Carnage actor’s odds fell into a three-way horse race to become Daniel Craig’s successor, with fellow contenders James Norton and former Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page. But a new update has broken that dead heat, with Page taking a pretty commanding lead, and Hardy falling back to a lesser standing.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Rita Moreno’s Hollywood life, from suicide attempt to superstardom

When film fans got their first glimpse of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake during this year’s Oscars, they heard a familiar voice singing the famous song “Somewhere” in the trailer: Rita Moreno. The original Anita from 1961’s “West Side Story,” Moreno has enjoyed a renaissance in recent years. The...
Reading, MAwgbh.org

Beyond The Page: Reading Selections From Author Sarah Penner

Each month, Beyond The Page: A GBH Book Club features a notable author, who takes part in a live Q&A with a GBH personality to discuss the intricacies of that month's novel. With each monthly book selection, we also ask the author for a list of reading recommendations. For its June edition, Beyond The Page selected Sarah Penner's The Lost Apothecary, a novel that NPR says "is an enthralling work of mystery, murder, trust, and betrayal."
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

It Starts On The Page: Read The ‘Bridgerton’ Series Premiere Script From Chris Van Dusen

The first Shondaland project in Shonda Rhimes’ mega-deal with Netflix burst on the scene on Christmas Day 2020, when the Regency-era drama series Bridgerton hit the streaming service. With a story mixing Jane Austen, Gossip Girl and the lush looks of London (and its aristocratic denizens) circa 1813 combined with a strong, multi-racial cast and contemporary storytelling, it quickly found a place in the zeitgeist, shattering Netflix’s viewership records with 82 million households around the world watching the first season in the first four weeks.