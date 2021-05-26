From Dashing Duke to Hollywood Heartthrob: Regé-Jean Page Reflects on Life Beyond 'Bridgerton'

It’s been about six months since Shondaland’s Bridgerton blew up on Netflix and found a home on its top 10 list, but a lot has been happening in the world of Lady Whistledown since. Season 2 is in the works, and it was scandalously revealed (very on brand for the series) that the main heartthrob of Season 1 will not be returning in Season 2, his love story having come to a happy end. Regé-Jean Page seems to be hungrily looking back on his role as the Duke of Hastings, because he weirdly just compared his time in Season 1 to a Happy Meal, and it’s not because he was such a snack to viewers.