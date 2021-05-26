Cancel
Urban Milwaukee

Nearly Half of State's Prison Population Vaccinated

By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio
Urban Milwaukee
Urban Milwaukee
 16 days ago
Nearly half of people housed inside Wisconsin prisons and youth facilities are fully vaccinated, exceeding the vaccination rate for the state as a whole. The rate of vaccinations in state prisons had lagged behind other groups despite the fact that state health officials prioritized incarcerated individuals to get the vaccine amid pushback from Republican state lawmakers. In early April, only 7 percent of the prison population had received a single dose of the vaccine even though Wisconsin had a steady supply that prompted the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to expand eligibility about a month early to all those who are 16 years old and older.

Urban Milwaukee

Urban Milwaukee

Urban Milwaukee is a daily publication covering real estate, politics, arts & entertainment and food & drink in the city of Milwaukee.

