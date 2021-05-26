Cancel
Ford F-150 Lightning Could Ruin The Lordstown Endurance

By Jay Traugott
Lordstown Motors has had it rough lately. Not long ago, it was the subject of a troubling report from short-seller firm Hindenburg Research claiming the Ohio EV truck company falsified and misled investors with fake pre-orders amounting to around 100,000 units. Lordstown was then found to have failed to pay $570,000 in real estate taxes due in March. These are not good signs for a publically traded company whose IPO netted around $675 million. And now things are beginning to look even worse.

