What Is the Blue Poop Challenge, and Can It Actually Tell Us Anything About Gut Health?

By Jamie Feldman
Posted by 
Parade
Parade
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest wellness trend is giving us the blues—but not in the way you might think. In an effort to get people curious and talking about their gut health, ZOE, a healthcare science startup, recently collaborated with a group of scientists to study the link between gut transit time and gut health. Published in the peer-reviewed journal Gut, the Blue Poop Challenge, as it’s being called, involves purchasing, baking and eating muffins made with blue food dye and tracking the amount of time it takes for, well, poop to turn blue.

Parade

Parade

