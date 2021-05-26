40+ Best-Ever Breakfast Smoothies For Weight Loss

You’re watching healthy living, brought to you by PHD weight loss and nutrition, featuring Dr. Ashley Lucas. I talk a lot about nutrition and mindset but many other factors influence our weight and overall wellbeing. One of them is sleep. If you can do one thing for your body, specifically your brain health, it’s sleep. Adequate sleep restocks, restores, and prepares your body. It has a huge impact on your immunity as well. One recent study assessed the amount of sleep you get and its impact on the number of antibodies that a flu vaccine generated after one and four months. That research found subjects who slept only four to five hours a night, a short sleep, had significantly fewer antibodies than a person who slept longer. A large body of research also has examined the correlation between sleep and weight loss. We see increased hunger and stress hormones, along with higher food, specifically carb intake, with short sleep. Studies that compared people who slept seven or more hours a night compared with those who slept at less than seven, found that folks who slept less weighed more despite eating about the same as those who slept more. The most important thing to think about when it comes to sleep is going to bed and waking up at the same time every day. Use this great trick called the ten three two one zero formula. This means 10 hours before bed, no more caffeine, three hours before bed, no more food or alcohol, two hours before bed, no more work, one hour before bed, no more screens, and zero will be the number of times you hit the snooze button in the morning. I challenge you to give this try.