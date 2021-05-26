Cancel
Bristol, VT

Advertisement for Bids for the Town of Bristol

sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 16 days ago

Will be received by The Town of Bristol at: 1 South Street, Bristol, VT 05443 (Town Offices) until 11:00 am (prevailing local time) on Thursday, June 24, 2021, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. Each BID must be accompanied by a certified check payable to the...

Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Redstone Files Two More Suits Against CityPlace Burlington Project

Redstone ramped up its opposition to the CityPlace Burlington project this week with two new lawsuits that challenge the project's legal standing. The Burlington development firm filed cases in Vermont Superior Court’s civil division and in U.S. District Court. The filings name not only Redstone's rival developers as defendants but also city planning staff and members of the volunteer Development Review Board.
Colchester, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Act 250 Notice Minor Application #4C0582-8D 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093

On February 10, 2021, TAGDAG, LLC, 46 Merchant Street, Barre, VT 05461 and Vermont Tire & Service, Inc., 1877 Williston Road, South Burlington, VT 05403 filed application number 4C0582- 8D for a project generally described as change in use of the existing building from a steel fabrication to a tire merchandise and distribution facility, the closure of a dry well and associated site improvements. The project is located on Lot #7 of the Sunderland Industrial Park at 94 South Oak Circle in Colchester, Vermont.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Red Scare: Former Police Chief del Pozo Claims Burlington’s 'Socialists' Did Him In

Oh, please. Not that tired old trope. Former Burlington police chief Brandon del Pozo is shifting responsibility for the social media scandal that cost him his job in Burlington in late 2019. Now he's blaming "the Socialists" on the city council for his downfall. He also maintains that he resigned only after Mayor Miro Weinberger refused to defend him from opponents who had "their knives out."
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Self-Care Packages: Favorite Staycations and Pandemic Excursions

With out-of-state travel and indoor recreation prohibited for much of the pandemic, Vermonters were fortunate to have, well, Vermont as a backyard playground. Many embraced the opportunity to explore closer to home and fall in love with the Green Mountain State all over again. From pampered getaways to spectacular outdoor destinations to go-to walking trails, here are the choice spots that helped locals manage a year-plus at home.
Posted by
sevendaysvt

Burlington Lifts Mask Mandate for Municipal Buildings, Retail Stores

Fully vaccinated people in Burlington no longer have to wear facial coverings in city buildings and retail stores. City councilors voted unanimously to lift the city's mask mandate on Monday night. The move comes as the state announced that 79.2 percent of Vermonters age 12 and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Gov. Phil Scott has pledged to lift any remaining COVID-19 restrictions once the state reaches the 80 percent vaccine threshold.
Essex, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing June 24, 2021-6:30 P.M.

This meeting will be held remotely. - Join via Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC - Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #. - Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont. - Please visit our website www.essexvt.org.
Richmond, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda June 9, 2021

Due to precautions being taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in accordance with Act 92 this DRB meeting will be held online via Zoom. Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development-reviewboard/ one week before meeting. Please call 802-434-2430 if you have any...
South Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents

Grace Saint Francis, last known address of 108 Fairfield Street Saint Albans, VT 05478 has a past due balance of $648.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 1/31/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 6/6/20 the contents of unit #283 will be sold at private auction on, or after June 19, 2021.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

BCA Needed a Home; Mascoma Provided the Key

Making art accessible to all has been the mission of Burlington City Arts since it was founded in the 1980s, when Bernie Sanders was mayor of the Queen City. A department of the City of Burlington, BCA meets its mission in partnership with the BCA Foundation, a nonprofit that fundraises to support exhibitions, events, public art and education programs — BCA offers classes and camps that teach everything from screen printing to pottery-making.
LawPosted by
sevendaysvt

Notice of Class Action Lawsuit

If you have owned real property in or around Bennington or North Bennington, Vermont, in the area of PFOA exposure, your rights may be affected by a class action lawsuit. You may be affected by a class action lawsuit called Sullivan, et al. v. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation, No. 5:16-cv-125, in the United States District Court for the District of Vermont. Residents of Bennington and North Bennington have sued Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation ("Saint-Gobain"). They allege that Saint-Gobain contaminated their property and drinking water with a chemical called Perfluorooctanoic Acid ("PFOA"). The Court has allowed the lawsuit to proceed as a class action. The Property Class includes any natural person (not a corporate entity) who owned real property on March 14, 2016 in the Zone of Concern, an area delineated by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation ("DEC") in and around Bennington and North Bennington, or who purchased real property after March 14, 2016 that was subsequently added to the Zone of Concern by the Vermont DEC. The Property Class is seeking compensation for loss of value of real property and other property-related damages. A map of the Zone of Concern can be found at www.BenningtonVTClassAction.com.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Public Hearing Notice

Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance Amendment. Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4441 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington Planning Commission to hear comments on the following proposed amendments to the City of Burlington's Comprehensive Development Ordinance (CDO). Per Act 92, Secs. 5 and 6, the public hearing will take place during the Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 beginning at Time Certain 6:45pm. You may access the hearing/meeting as follows:
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont launches citizen science project to update wetland maps

A 111-year-old covered bridge in Troy, Vermont, was destroyed last February after it caught fire. Now, two Northeast Kingdom students are doing their part to make sure that connection remains between the town and its former landmark. Raw video of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID news briefing-May 17. Emerald Ash Borer...
Vermont StateWCAX

What calls did Vermont police officers assist with in 2020?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What incidents are police responding to in Vermont? That’s the topic of discussion in a new project by the Vermont Research Center. Despite requesting data from more than 40 departments, they only got information from 11. It showed welfare checks, citizen disputes and noise complaints were...
Vermont Statemynbc5.com

Montpelier Alive Grant Program could welcome in new events to Vermont's Capitol City

MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s been a tough year for businesses in Montpelier, and Montpelier Alive wants to help get people out and about again. “It’s incredibly important that we start to come together again. We’ve all been isolated in our homes and not even in work places together anymore. So, coming together as a community and sharing that experience I think is super important,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg.