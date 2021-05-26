Vinland Saga Announces English Dub

Weekly Shonen Jump has been responsible for some of the biggest anime franchises making their way to the world of anime as we know it, and it seems as if the publishers have decided to jump into the Youtube game with a brand new channel that will take readers through the original Dragon Ball series for free. With Akira Toriyama's original series beginning in the 1980s, things have changed astronomically for Son Goku and his friends since the early days wherein Goku was a child and had never even heard of a Super Saiyan, let alone able to transform into one.