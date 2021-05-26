Vinland Saga Announces English Dub
Vinland Saga's anime first debuted in 2019, giving anime fans a bloody tale of revenge and war that blends some fantastic action alongside real-life events, and it seems that fans of the series will finally be getting an English Dub for the series produced by Wit Studio of Attack On Titan and Great Pretender fame. Following the story of Thorfinn as he accompanies his father's murderer in a bid for vengeance, Vinland Saga's English Dub will be hitting this summer thanks to Sentai Filmworks, which has long been a presence within the medium of anime.comicbook.com