Milhaus has hired Quentin Jennings as general counsel. He most recently served as a partner at Polsinelli P.C. “We are thrilled to have Quentin join our team, as he has extensive expertise and knowledge in client-focused, forward-thinking, collaborative solutions to solve complex legal issues and expert legal and management consulting advice,” said Tadd Miller, CEO. “We look forward to learning from him as he advises our team during a time of rapid growth.”