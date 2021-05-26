Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck 70 “Hinterland”: Official News

Perfect for shorts season, Jordan Brand has prepared a new offering of the Air Jordan 1 Low that features a white and chocolate colorway. While the Air Jordan 1 High will always be the AJ1 to have our hearts, the Air Jordan 1 Low has definitely climbed up the ranks the last couple of months and has a time and place that it may even be chosen over the High version. This offering takes a break from the red, blue, and purple colorway we’ve been seeing as of late with a new Chocolate Brown offering that features a full leather design of white leather on the sides and toes while Chocolate covers the overlay system around the toes, eyestays, heels and of course the Nike Swoosh branding. The new design is finished off with a white rubber midsole and chocolate rubber outsole.