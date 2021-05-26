Cancel
Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck 70 “Hinterland”: Official News

Highsnobiety
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuy: In-store at Carhartt WIP and online at Converse and Carhartt WIP. What We’re Saying: Carhartt WIP and Converse are no strangers to collaboration, having last teamed up in 2020. This season sees Carhartt WIP apply its “Hinterland” print to the iconic Chuck 70. The pattern was first seen on...

www.highsnobiety.com
Add To Cart: The Converse x Comme des Garçons Chucks Are Here in 2 New Colors

Converse and Comme des Garçons Play are back at it with a fresh release of their highly-coveted Chuck Taylor 70s sneakers in two new colorways. With the new drop, fans can expect to see the same beloved styling of the original black and ivory CDG Chucks, including the iconic Comme des Garçons heart graphic at the midsole. However, this release will offer the styles in the new hues of “blue quartz” and “steel gray” with the original heart logos swapped for black ones this go-’round.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Stepney Workers Club x Studio Hagel EXP: Official Images & Info

Release Date: June 5 (black colorway), June 19 (ecru colorway) Buy: Exclusively at Allike, END. Clothing, Nitty Gritty, Patta, and YME, as well as the S.W.C webstore. What We’re Saying: Emerging East London brand Stepney Workers Club has teamed up with renowned custom and concept sneaker designer Studio Hagel. Founded by Mathieu Hagelaars, Studio Hagel uses the partnership with SWC to explore the key components and processes that go into manufacturing vulcanized footwear, SWC’s specialty.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Official Look at the fragment design x Nike Dunk High "Beijing"

Several collaborations from Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design are being readied to drop throughout the course of this year, some of which include Air Jordan 1 iterations made alongside Travis Scott while others fall under the classics category such as this. Dunk High “Beijing”. The latter, which originally launched as part...
ApparelHypebae

Take an Official Look at the A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Jordan 3

A Ma Maniére, an Atlanta-based boutique founded by James Whitner, has joined forces with Nike to rework the Air Jordan 3. The sneaker arrives in a clean, minimal design perfect for your casual fits all year round. Inspired by women and their role in our early lives, Whitner chose to...
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Lemonade" Revealed: Official Images

Virgil Abloh's work with Nike has been praised over the last four years and despite coming through with a plethora of dope releases, it doesn't seem like Abloh is going to be stopping anytime soon. He recently teased 50 new Off-White x Nike Dunk Low models and now, he has another new Nike Air Force 1 Low on the way. In fact, the shoe used to be dubbed "University Gold" although now it seems like Nike is going with the name "Lemonade."
Beauty & Fashionmanofmany.com

New CDG Play x Converse Chuck 70 Celebrates the Heart Shoe in Fresh Colourways

It’s only been a couple of weeks since notorious fitster and Mamacita rapper Travis Scott uploaded a picture of himself wearing the black COMME des GARÇONS PLAY x Converse Chuck 70’s. And, in all honesty, we thought there might be a price escalation on the cards for the sneaker. It never came, but with two new colourways on the cards maybe the time is now for the famous sneaker. We don’t anticipate these to stay on the shelves for long.
Beauty & Fashionhouseofheat.co

CDG x Converse Chuck 70 “Blue Quartz” and “Steel Gray” Drop in Highs and Lows on June 3rd

Whether you’re a fan of the “Shoes With the Hearts” or not, you can’t deny the sheer popularity of the CDG x Converse Chuck 70 collaboration. The year-round collection of red heart-repping Chuck Taylors has been dominating for years, and, to a lesser extent, has become a staple part of fashion like the Chuck Taylor itself. But the hearts aren’t always in red — and the canvas isn’t always clad in cream or black. So if you’re looking for a fresh new flavor this Summer, CDG and Converse have the collab coming in both “Blue Quartz” and “Steel Gray” this month in both High and Low cuts.
ApparelHighsnobiety

OAMC x adidas Originals Type 09: Official Images & Info

What We’re Saying: It’s been a while since OAMC and adidas Originals have dropped a collaborative sneaker, but after seeing the upcoming Type 09, it’s definitely been worth the wait. The adidas Originals by OAMC Type 09 falls perfectly in line with the aesthetic the two brands have established over the past few seasons, namely: radically futuristic takes on classic adidas silhouettes.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Converse and SOULGOODS Rework the Jack Purcell and Chuck 70

Converse has linked up with Chinese streetwear label SOULGOODS for a collab that sees the Beijing-based brand rework the former’s archetypal Jack Purcell and Chuck 70 silhouettes. In what’s the pair’s first collaborative release, SOULGOODS’ motto “From Beijing To The World” is split across each pair of grey-colored Jack Purcells,...
ApparelHighsnobiety

Sneakersnstuff x New Balance 327: Official Images & Rumored Info

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves. Sneakersnstuff co-founders Erik Fagerlind and Peter Jansson both took to Instagram to tease an...
ApparelHighsnobiety

Acribik x Saucony Azura: Official Images & Release Info

What We’re Saying: Acribik, a sneaker and streetwear boutique based in the cities of Bonn and Cologne in Germany, has teamed up with Saucony on a ’80s vaporwave-inspired version of the latter’s Azura sneaker. To celebrate the release, Acribik tapped local creatives including photographer sixnine (who shot the lookbook) and...
Beauty & FashionSneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 270 Releasing in the OG ‘Persian Violet’ Colorway

The Nike Air Max 270 will release in the classic ‘Persian Violet’ theme which originally was applied to the Air Max BW. As you can see, this Air Max 270 comes with a Black mesh upper while the same shade lands on the tongue, liner, and rubber outsole. Next, Persian Violet hits the Swoosh, pull tabs, accented on the branding, and coated on the Air Max unit.
Beauty & FashionSole Collector

Nike Unveils the Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection

As you’re probably aware by now with the recent leaks of the forthcoming Air Force 1 style, Nike will soon drop new sneakers centered around the premier of the film Space Jam: A New Legacy. Now that we’re only a few weeks away before the highly-anticipated movie hits theaters, the brand has revealed a new Space Jam-themed collection arriving next month.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Nike Adds “Mystic Teal” Accents to the Air Max 96 II

Nike’s retro reissue of the Air Max 96 II is finally here, answering the calls of many Air Max heads for the return of a beloved model. This week, we have an early look the new “Mystic Teal” colorway, coming soon. Retro Air Max models are some of the most...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Clothes for Progress, Clay Arlington and Carhartt WIP Craft a "Uniform for Change"

Clothes for Progress (C4P), artist Clay Arlington, and Carhartt WIP have teamed up for a three-way collaborative capsule titled “Uniform for Change.” With C4P’s charitable efforts at the forefront of this collaboration, the collection continues C4P’s fundraising and awareness driving of social injustices in the Black community, standing in solidarity with the Black community to end all forms of racism.
Apparelnextluxury.com

Massive Collection of Air Jordan Sneakers Heading to Auction

Sneakers continue to be one of the most sought-after commodities in the fashion world. After 50 pairs of rare Nike kicks went to auction last month, we now have a huge collection of Air Jordan sneakers up for grabs. Stadium Goods and auction house Christie’s have teamed up to present “Original Air Takes Flight: The Evolution and Influence of Air Jordan Sneakers.”
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 270 in Grey and Blue

After taking a hiatus from releasing the Air Max 270, Nike has a new wave of colorways releasing. For our next pair to showcase, it comes dressed in a Grey and Blue combination. This Nike Air Max 270 features Grey mesh on the upper while the same shade lands on...
Beauty & Fashionjustfreshkicks.com

Chocolate Covers the Newest Air Jordan 1 Low

Perfect for shorts season, Jordan Brand has prepared a new offering of the Air Jordan 1 Low that features a white and chocolate colorway. While the Air Jordan 1 High will always be the AJ1 to have our hearts, the Air Jordan 1 Low has definitely climbed up the ranks the last couple of months and has a time and place that it may even be chosen over the High version. This offering takes a break from the red, blue, and purple colorway we’ve been seeing as of late with a new Chocolate Brown offering that features a full leather design of white leather on the sides and toes while Chocolate covers the overlay system around the toes, eyestays, heels and of course the Nike Swoosh branding. The new design is finished off with a white rubber midsole and chocolate rubber outsole.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Theophilus London x Off-White™ "Bebey" Collab

It pays to be friends with Virgil Abloh, as Theophilus London can attest. The Off-White™ founder already crafted custom cowboy-inspired boots for the New York-based musician, and the duo have finally finished work on a capsule that commemorates London's 2020 album, Bebey, which nearly took as long to develop as the album itself.
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Continues To Mix Loud Patterns And Textures

As bold in color as it is in construction, the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow is one of the silhouette’s most popular experiments. And since its debut, we’ve seen everything from “Triple White” to pastel-heavy recreations. This pair, which should make its debut this Summer, dials everything to an 11, stitching together many a texture and material.