NAVEX Global And CDP North America Team To Propel High-Quality Environmental Disclosure Reporting

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAVEX Global, the leader in integrated risk and compliance management software, today announced it has established an agreement with CDP North America (formerly, the Carbon Disclosure Project) to collaborate on advancing and simplifying environmental risk management and disclosure reporting. NAVEX Global customers will benefit from standards that bring transparency, accountability and efficiency to markets around the world.

martechseries.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management Software#Environmental Management#Corporate Data#Data Management#Marketing Technology News#New Channel Additions#Cdp North America#Cdp Head Of Partnerships#Navex Esg#Navex Global Esg#Navex Global Customers#Environmental Disclosure#Global Climate#Environmental Impact#Environmental Action#Corporate Commitments#Multiple Esg Efforts#Internal Strategies#Risk Management
