NAVEX Global And CDP North America Team To Propel High-Quality Environmental Disclosure Reporting

SEATTLE, June 10, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Revenue cycle management or RCM is a combination of revenue generation, payment, and claims processing. In layman’s terms, it is a healthcare system’s financial system. Its components include all clinical and administrative functions that consist of the management, collection, and capture of revenue gained from patient service. It is primarily the entire lifespan of a patient account in a healthcare organization. Revenue cycle management incorporates the use of specific technological tools to track claims throughout patient’s lifecycle, ensuring that the payments are collected without any hurdle, and claims are addressed successfully. RCM tools let healthcare providers do the billing and identify issues quickly, thereby allowing for the secure stream of revenue. A system that runs efficiently thwarts rejection of claims and preserves an efficient and transparent billing process. Revenue cycle management includes everything from deciding on patient’s insurance adequacy and eligibility, to regulating claims through ICD-10.