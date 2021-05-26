Tina Marie (Fraley) Griffith, 48 of Columbus, OH
Tina Marie (Fraley) Griffith, 48 of Columbus, OH unexpectedly passed away on May 24, 2021. She was born in Columbus, Ohio to Roger and Bonnie (Hinkle) Fraley. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Sherman Griffith just seven weeks prior, her mother in law Sillar Marie Buffington, father in law Paul Wayne Griffith Sr., Grandparents James & Dixie Hinkle, H.B. Fraley and Frank & Maggie May. Two bother in laws Paul W. Griffith Jr. and John Carrabine; two nephews Gregory and Owen Dobbins.