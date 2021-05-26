Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisa, KY

Tina Marie (Fraley) Griffith, 48 of Columbus, OH

By Young Funeral Home
thelevisalazer.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTina Marie (Fraley) Griffith, 48 of Columbus, OH unexpectedly passed away on May 24, 2021. She was born in Columbus, Ohio to Roger and Bonnie (Hinkle) Fraley. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Sherman Griffith just seven weeks prior, her mother in law Sillar Marie Buffington, father in law Paul Wayne Griffith Sr., Grandparents James & Dixie Hinkle, H.B. Fraley and Frank & Maggie May. Two bother in laws Paul W. Griffith Jr. and John Carrabine; two nephews Gregory and Owen Dobbins.

www.thelevisalazer.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethany, KY
City
Louisa, KY
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Columbus, OH
City
Columbus, KY
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Hinkle, KY
Columbus, OH
Obituaries
Louisa, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frank Maggie May#Eagles Club#Brother Dale Fraley#Mrs Griffith#Grandson Xander Griffith#Sister Roni Brooks#Nephews Michael Morgan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Hartman, Jon

Jon Hartman of Fort Wayne has been named to the spring President's List at Capital University, the university has announced. To be named to the list, students must have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.85 on a 4.0 scale, the university in Columbus, Ohio, said in a statement.
Columbus, OH614now.com

The Peach Truck is coming to Columbus

Justin Bieber might get his peaches down in Georgia, but that doesn’t mean that you have to travel that far. In fact, thanks to the The Peach Truck, you’re now able to grab truly fresh, orchard-quality peaches in amounts as large as you’ll possibly need all without leaving Franklin County.
Columbus, OHDublin Villager

Columbus Academy: Debbie Keeran to cap 42-year career as commencement speaker

Columbus Academy, 4300 Cherry Bottom Road in Gahanna, is scheduled to hold graduation ceremonies beginning at 9 a.m. June 7 at its stadium, Hondros Field. Bob Lee, Columbus Academy director of communications and marketing, said the class of 2021 includes 104 students, who are scheduled to attend 72 colleges and universities in 28 states.
Columbus, OHColumbus Alive

What you missed in Columbus for May 17

Over the weekend, the Dispatch reported that Ma'Khia Bryant, who was fatally shot by Columbus police last month, was the fifth juvenile to be killed by the Columbus Division of Police since September 2016, putting it second in line behind the Chicago Police Department for the most juveniles killed by a law enforcement agency.
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Columbus, OHNew Pittsburgh Courier

Black people got Ma’Khia killed

AFRO – Moments before three guilty verdicts in the trial of disgraced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin came down and exaltation erupted across the country, in Columbus, Ohio 16-year old Ma’Khia Bryant was fighting for her life. It only took seconds for her to lose that fight. Millions have...
Columbus, OHwosu.org

Church Leader Responds To $10 Million Andre Hill Settlement

Pastor of First Church of God Bishop Timothy Clarke says the $10 million city settlement with the family of Andre Hill can never replace him, but it does offer some benefit. “It isn’t the amount of money because no money will bring those persons back,” said Bishop Timothy Clarke. “But what it does say is that the life of a black person does have value.”
Columbus, OHcwcolumbus.com

Search for next Columbus Police chief narrowed down to 4 finalists

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus has released the final four names for the next chief of police. The finalists for Columbus' next chief of police are Elaine Bryant, Derrick Diggs, Avery Moore, and Ivonne Roman. RELATED l Community will get the chance to interact with Columbus police...
Camden, MEpenbaypilot.com

Julia Holt named to Spring 2021 Dean's List at Capital University

BEXLEY, Ohio — Julia Holt, of Camden, was named to the Dean's List at Capital University for the spring 2021 semester. In order to be named to the Dean's List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.69. Located in the Columbus, Ohio, neighborhood...
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Four finalists for Columbus police chief named

The field of candidates to be the first externally hired chief in the history of the Columbus Division of Police has been narrowed to four finalists. Mayor Andrew J. Ginther announced the finalists are: Elaine Bryant, Derrick Diggs, Avery Moore and Ivonne Roman. The candidates will have a chance to...
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

For Ohio's unvaccinated, is DeWine's price right?

COLUMBUS — Vaccinated Ohioans, come on down! It's time for you to play Ohio Vax-a-Million!. At 7:29 p.m. on the night of May 26, the first adult $1 million winner will be announced live during the Ohio Lottery's televised broadcast. The name will be picked earlier in the day from...
Franklin County, OHColumbus Dispatch

Ohio Patrol warns that warm weather means motorcycle crashes could be on the rise

Several close calls and one bad crash prompted Zach Lacey to give up motorcycle riding in 2015. For nine years, Lacey, like many motorcyclists, had lived for it — the seemingly incompatible sensations of adrenaline and peacefulness that comes when one straddles a bike and hits the road on a warm, sunny day. But when a bad crash that year left him with a broken back and a totaled bike, he decided he was done.
Louisa, KYthelevisalazer.com

GROWING UP IN LOUISA: Legacies

When I was growing up I had little idea of what was meant by the word, ‘legacy.’ I was aware that it was something like a summary of history relating to a person or group of people. Hey, that didn’t matter much to me, after all, I was young and had years ahead of me. Besides, I wasn’t Daniel Boone, Tom Jefferson, or George Washington. Over time I can say that legacy is more important than I might have believed as a child. Thinking that it meant a summary of characteristics that explained how a person or group of persons thought, behaved, and passed on to the next generation. It goes too far when it paints the subject as infallible. Also, some beliefs and behaviors are often built on wrong conclusions and self-interests. Rarely does this situation win acclaim, but we have seen plenty of examples where even the wrong are seen as heroes. The fact is that most people are made up of both good and bad. While it is true that some cause tremendous suffering, others inspire others to leadership and acts of kindness and mercy.
Louisa, KYthelevisalazer.com

FORT GAY COUPLE ARRESTED FOR SELLING DRUGS AT LOUISA WALMART

LOUISA, Ky. — A man and woman from Wayne County, West Virginia have been arrested for allegedly dealing drugs at the Louisa Walmart early Saturday evening. The alleged drug dealing duo, identified as Rodney K. Robertson, 43, and Samantha J. Thompson, 31, both of Fort Gay, West Virginia; were taken into custody by deputy Everett Chase Kirk of the Lawrence County Sheriff Deaprtment.
Columbus, OHDublin Villager

Gahanna Lincoln: Graduation slated May 29 at Schottenstein Center

Gahanna Lincoln High School is expected to graduate 561 seniors starting at 9:30 a.m. May 29 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Drive in Columbus, with limited seating for guests. Due to reduced capacity requirements issued by the venue and Franklin County Public Health because of the COVID-19 coronavirus...
Franklin County, OHswantonenterprise.com

Foltz family files wrongful death suit

The law firm representing the family of Stone Foltz has filed a civil lawsuit in Franklin County. Cooper Elliott, who represents the Foltz family, on Tuesday filed a civil complaint in Franklin County Common Pleas Court seeking damages for the wrongful death of Foltz. Foltz, a sophomore at the Bowling...