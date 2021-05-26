8×8 Announces Strategic Partnership With Sandler Partners
8×8, Inc., a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Sandler Partners, America’s fastest growing master agent and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. The partnership allows Sandler Partners to provide its more than 9,000 technology partners with 8×8 Experience Communications as a Service (XCaaS), a single platform for both employee and customer experience, which includes fully integrated, cloud contact center, voice, team chat, and meetings capabilities.martechseries.com