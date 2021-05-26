8×8 Announces Strategic Partnership With Sandler Partners

Throtle Connects Amperity’s First-Party Data with Leading Cookieless Identifiers. Amperity, the #1 enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) for consumer brands, today announced that it is partnering with Throtle, a leader in identity resolution and data onboarding, to enable brands to target customers and prospects using emerging authenticated ID replacements such as Unified ID 2.0, ID5, and Britepool for the third-party cookie, and to also facilitate integration with over 20 DSPs to execute media buys. Amperity is proactively helping its clients meet the challenges of a post-cookie world by partnering with key ad-tech companies like Throtle that are leading the charge in creating the post-cookie ad-tech ecosystem.