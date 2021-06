(St. Paul MN-) The State of Minnesota has again reported under 1000 additional cases of COVID-19. After reporting new case numbers at a two-month-low on Tuesday, The Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday reported 919 cases, bringing the state's pandemic total now to more than 590,000, and of that number, more than 573,000 victims have recovered. There were also 15 more deaths reported, including a person in their late 50s from Redwood County and a person in their late 80s from McLeod County. Minnesota's death toll is now at 7255. The figures were based on approximately 17,000 test results.