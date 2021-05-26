Protegrity Announces Availability in AWS Marketplace

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (AMZN) - Get Report, announced the general availability of Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) Anywhere, a new capability for Amazon ECS that enables customers to run and manage container-based applications on-premises using the same APIs, cluster management, workload scheduling, monitoring, and deployment pipelines they use with Amazon ECS in AWS. Amazon ECS Anywhere provides a fully managed container orchestration service that allows customers to easily run, scale, and secure Docker container applications on any customer-managed infrastructure in addition to all AWS Regions, AWS Local Zones, and AWS hybrid infrastructure deployments (e.g. AWS Outposts and AWS Wavelength). There are no upfront fees or commitments to use Amazon ECS Anywhere, and customers pay only for the container instances they run. To get started with Amazon ECS Anywhere, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/ecs/anywhere.