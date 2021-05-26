Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pope kisses the tattooed number on arm of concentration camp survivor

By VaticanNews.va
aleteia.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLidia Maksymowicz, a Polish woman of Belarusian origin who survived the Nazi concentration camps, showed her arm to Pope Francis as he greeted pilgrims after the May 26 general audience. “70072”. That is what she was showing the Pope – the number tattooed there, which after 76 years is still...

aleteia.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josef Mengele
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazi Concentration Camps#Survivor Pregnant#Holocaust Survivor#God#The Holocaust#Belarusian#Vatican News#Italian#Mother S Day#Jews#Red Cross#Vatican Radio#Tattooed Numbers#Eyes#Prayer#Moments#True Family#Pregnant Women#Survivors#Terrible Scenes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Place
Europe
Country
Vatican City
Place
Rome, IT
Related
TV & Videosfrontpagedetectives.com

Mass grave from possible Nazi concentration camp unearthed in Russia, victims were women and children

A massive grave has been uncovered near a Nazi concentration camp with hundreds of victims, many of whom were tortured, according to reports. Russian TV channel NTVthe Daily Mail reported the World War 2 mass grave was found at the Dulag-191 camp. The camp was in southwestern Russia, about 620 kilometers from Moscow. An estimated 8,500 people died at the camp, according to the Daily Mail.
Wolfeboro, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Collapse of the Nazi Concentration Camp System Presentation

WOLFEBORO —On Tues., June 8, Dr. C. Paul Vincent will present Collapse of the Nazi Concentration Camp System, a lecture originally conceived with the intent to focus on two concentration camps, Auschwitz and Dachau. After additional research, however, he reached the conclusion that the collapse of Nazi Germany’s concentration camps was “a system-wide implosion.”
Religionla-croix.com

Heightened tensions in the pope's media world

It's not likely that the more than 300 people who work in the Vatican's communications department will quickly forget Pope Francis' recent visit to their offices at Palazzo Pio. They had been anticipating the May 24 visit since the start of his pontificate back in 2013. — But it turned...
Religionjerseycatholic.org

Prayer is like a musical score, giving life melody, meaning, pope says

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — People need to find harmony between prayer and the demands of everyday life, Pope Francis said. “It is inhumane to be so absorbed by work that you can no longer find the time for prayer. At the same time, prayer that is alienated from life is not healthy,” the pope said June 9 during his weekly general audience.
ReligionMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sardinia charity linked to ousted Vatican cardinal searched

ROME — Italian police searched the offices of a Sardinian charity and diocese on Wednesday on behalf of Vatican prosecutors who are investigating a once-powerful cardinal on alleged embezzlement charges. Lawyers for Cardinal Angelo Becciu said in a statement that any and all documentation seized would only serve to "confirm...
Minoritiesokotokstoday.ca

Bells ring in Innisfail 215 times for forgotten Indigenous children

INNISFAIL – The bells rang 215 times in Innisfail last weekend for Kamloops' forgotten Indigenous children. At 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 6, about 20 congregation members at the Innisfail United Church paused inside, along with others outside with non-congregation citizens, to take solemn notice for five minutes of the tragic and shocking discovery of 215 undocumented graves on the grounds of the now closed residential school in Kamloops, B.C.
Religioncultmtl.com

We can’t let the Catholic Church off the hook for residential schools

After the gruesome discovery in Kamloops, B.C. of a mass grave containing the remains of 215 residential school children, Pope Francis tweeted: “I join the Canadian Bishops and the whole Catholic Church in Canada expressing my closeness to the Canadian people, who have been traumatized by the shocking discovery of the remains of 215 children, pupils at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.”
Religionevdiomessage.org

Pope and grand ayatollah; Is feeding tube necessary?

Q. When the Holy Father and Ayatollah al-Sistani met recently, at the end they stood facing each other and seemed to be talking without an interpreter. What language did they use in order to communicate? (Powhatan, Virginia) A. According to the website of the Jesuit magazine America there was, in...
ReligionWFMZ-TV Online

Vatican Pope

Vatican's financial crimes prosecution hurt by inexperience. European evaluators are warning that the Vatican’s efforts to investigate and prosecute financial crimes are suffering from understaffing and inexperience. The Council of Europe’s Moneyval commission issued a report into the Holy See’s compliance with international norms to fight money laundering and terrorist financing. Overall, the evaluators gave the Holy See good grades, finding that it was complying with most standards, had taken steps to improve its laws and had achieved effective levels of international cooperation. But the evaluators complained that Vatican prosecutors had only managed to bring a handful of money laundering cases to trial in the past decade. They also said the sentences handed down to date were so “minimal” that they provided no deterrent.
Religiondetroitcatholic.com

Seminarians learn more from their leaders' lives than words, pope says

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Seminarians can learn more from the way their bishops, rectors, spiritual directors and formators live than from what they say, Pope Francis said. Noting the yearlong celebration underway dedicated to St. Joseph, the pope said all those responsible for the formation of new priests -- primarily their bishops, but also staff at their seminaries and schools -- need to have St. Joseph as their inspiration and model, caring for and protecting priestly vocations.
Religionucatholic.com

Watch: Pope Francis’ Message for World Day of Migrants and Refugees

The Vatican released the theme for the 2021 World Day of Migrants and Refugees, scheduled September 26th: “Towards an ever wider ‘we.'”. Highlighting the importance of fraternity and conclusion, in a video message of several migrants sharing their personal experiences of being welcomed into a parish community Pope Francis said:
ReligionPosted by
Times Leader

Vatican regulates lay movements to prevent governance abuses

ROME (AP) — The Vatican took steps Friday to better regulate lay religious movements by imposing term limits on their leaders and requiring internal elections to be representative of their memberships. The Vatican’s laity office cracked down on the largely unregulated world of associations of the faithful after some cases...
Tempe, AZwranglernews.com

Tempe man recalls grandparents’ stories of Nazi concentration camps

Each year, as May yields to June, we are first reminded on Memorial Day of the ultimate sacrifices made by U.S. Armed Forces personnel in combat, and then a week later, on June 6, of an epic operation, D-Day, a turning point 77 years ago in World War II that led to the liberation of Nazi concentration camps.
Sportstuipster.com

Mass grave with remains of at least 640 Soviet prisoners of war discovered at former German Nazi concentration camp in RussiaDetails:

Mass grave with remains of at least 640 Soviet prisoners of war discovered at former German Nazi concentration camp in Russia. Volunteers in Russia's Voronezh Region have discovered a mass grave with the remains of hundreds of Soviet prisoners at the site of a former concentration camp that housed workers building a railway from Berlin to Stalingrad.