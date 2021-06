A NASA satellite has captured a dramatic view (above) of China’s Zhurong rover on the surface of Mars. The picture was taken by the space agency’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) using its High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera. Taken at an altitude of about 180 miles, the image shows the rover a little to the south of the Chinese lander that delivered Zhurong to the Martian surface last month. The marks around the lander are described as a “blast pattern” that was caused as it approached the ground during the landing procedure.