Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

2021 World’s Strongest Man Will Offer Behind-the-Scenes Coverage and Results

By Phil Blechman
barbend.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 World’s Strongest Man (WSM) contest just got even more exciting. Following its success in 2020, “World’s Strongest Man: BACKSTAGE LIVE presented by SBD” will return to provide daily coverage of the 2021 WSM competition, which is scheduled for June 15-20 in Sacramento, CA. The series will be hosted by 2019 WSM champion Martins Licis and former BarBend editor Nick English, and will be preceded by a special preview episode on June 3, 2021.

barbend.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Shaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Television Coverage#Legends Coverage#Special Coverage#Media Coverage#Live Stream#Sbd#Barbend#Channel 5#World#Crowdtangle#Cbs Television Network#Cbs Sports Network#Titan#Jw Bowker#Ukrainian#Wsm Facebook#Wsm Television#Geico#Complete Coverage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
Stamford, CTNew Haven Register

What to expect from NBC's 'unprecedented' summer Olympics coverage

STAMFORD — Mark your calendars: The Tokyo summer Olympics will start on July 23 and run until Aug. 8. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the 32nd Olympiad, and Japan is still grappling with the health crisis. But NBCUniversal, which includes the Stamford-based NBC Sports division, still has ambitious plans. Details announced by the broadcaster this week include a record 7,000 hours of programming across two broadcast networks, six cable networks and several digital platforms.
SportsPosted by
FitnessVolt.com

2021 World’s Strongest Man Qualifying Groups Revealed

The 2021 World’s Strongest Man is approaching fast, and fans are buzzing with anticipation for this massive strongman event. Now we know which athletes will be facing each other in the qualifying rounds of the contest. The WSM will be moving from Florida to California this year, but the excitement...
Sportsbarbend.com

Gavin Bilton Wins 2021 UK’s Strongest Man

The 2021 Ultimate Strongman UK’s Strongest Man event took place on May 29- 31 and saw the defending champion Gavin Bilton retain the title. The events included an 8,500-kilogram (18,739.3-pound) truck push, a brick lift, a carry and drag medley, the Viking press, and the Atlas Stones (five stones — 100 kilograms (220.5 pounds) to 175 kilograms (385.8 pounds)). Here were the final standings:
Sportsbarbend.com

2021 World’s Strongest Man Will Allow In-Person Spectators

Good news, strongman fans: The 2021 World’s Strongest Man will allow spectators. In an Instagram post made on June 7, 2021, WSM stated that they’ve decided to open the venue up to fans with updated health and safety guidelines from the CDC and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). This is a major development considering that WSM said in-person spectators would not be allowed to attend the show as of May 10, 2021.
Utah Stategeneralaviationnews.com

Behind the scenes with Mike Patey and Scrappy

Dmitry Kudryn of the Crave Life YouTube channel recently posted a video featuring of tour of Mike Patey’s Spanish Forks, Utah, hangar, with an update on Patey’s newest creation “Scrappy.”. Dmitry admits to being just a bit star struck spending time with Patey, who describes himself as a “father, husband,...
Softwarem1finance.com

M1 Send Check: Behind the scenes of a physical product built in a digital world

Allie Curry is a senior product manager at M1 Finance. We’ve been building M1 for a few years now, growing our team, client assets, and platform. People always ask the Product team for a sneak peek into what we’re building and how we’re building it. The launch of our newest feature, Send Check, felt like the perfect time to give you a behind-the-scenes look.
SportsPosted by
Sportico

Bleacher Report Turns to Dodgeball as Influencers Grow Fans and Revenue

Logan Paul isn’t the only digital creator stepping into sports. On June 18, 20 online personalities will compete in a dodgeball tournament, as sports media organizations continue experimenting with Gen Z-oriented events. The tournament will be the third installment of the House of Highlights Showdown franchise, which previously featured golf...
MLSWorld Soccer Talk

Where to find USA vs. Costa Rica on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch USA vs. Costa Rica, you’ve come to the right place. The game will be shown on ESPN2 (English-language) as well as UniMas and TUDN (Spanish-language). In addition to the TV viewing options, you can watch the game via several different legal streaming sites on your computer, smartphone, tablet or over-the-top device such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV.
Sportsmymmanews.com

Top Options To Watch State of Origin 2021 Live Stream Online – NSW vs QLD

Watch State of Origin 2021 Live Stream Online – NSW vs QLD: Following Melbourne’s recent Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, Origin’s Game 1 has been moved from Melbourne to much-less neutral territory in Townsville, Queensland – giving the Maroons the home team advantage. Despite this setback, the NSW Blues are...