2021 World’s Strongest Man Will Offer Behind-the-Scenes Coverage and Results
The 2021 World’s Strongest Man (WSM) contest just got even more exciting. Following its success in 2020, “World’s Strongest Man: BACKSTAGE LIVE presented by SBD” will return to provide daily coverage of the 2021 WSM competition, which is scheduled for June 15-20 in Sacramento, CA. The series will be hosted by 2019 WSM champion Martins Licis and former BarBend editor Nick English, and will be preceded by a special preview episode on June 3, 2021.barbend.com