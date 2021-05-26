Quotient Partners With Hy-Vee To Deliver Offsite Media And More Digital Savings To Retailer’s Customers

Qualtrics, the world’s No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, today announced new solutions to help B2B and B2C organizations accelerate the pace of innovation across their digital channels. Expanding upon the catalog of digital solutions already released this year, these out-of-the-box solutions enable digital teams to quickly and effectively design and optimize the web and in-app experiences they deliver. These solutions enable companies to combine experience data–direct consumer feedback about their online interactions–and digital analytics, such as page views, to help them increase conversion, attract new and loyal customers, and drive growth through their digital channels.