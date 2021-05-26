Quotient Partners With Hy-Vee To Deliver Offsite Media And More Digital Savings To Retailer’s Customers
Quotient, the leading digital media and promotions technology company, announced today an expanded partnership with Hy-Vee, Inc. — the employee-owned, Midwest supermarket chain known for its quality, convenience and superior customer service — to deliver offsite media services and experiences, digital promotions, measurement and granular targeting through its new Hy-Vee Digital Media Network.martechseries.com