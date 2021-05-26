Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Quotient Partners With Hy-Vee To Deliver Offsite Media And More Digital Savings To Retailer’s Customers

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuotient, the leading digital media and promotions technology company, announced today an expanded partnership with Hy-Vee, Inc. — the employee-owned, Midwest supermarket chain known for its quality, convenience and superior customer service — to deliver offsite media services and experiences, digital promotions, measurement and granular targeting through its new Hy-Vee Digital Media Network.

martechseries.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Media#Retailer#Marketing Services#Customer Data#Digital Marketing#Online Services#Hy Vee Inc#Promotion Amplification#Cpg#Marketing Technology News#Sandler Partners#Customers#Offsite Media Services#Hy Vee Shoppers#Digital Promotions#Savings#Digital Out Of Home#Brands#Technology Company#Brand Campaigns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Marketing
Related
Technologymartechseries.com

Qualtrics Launches New Solutions to Help Companies Design Digital Experiences that Attract and Retain Loyal Customers

Qualtrics, the world’s No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, today announced new solutions to help B2B and B2C organizations accelerate the pace of innovation across their digital channels. Expanding upon the catalog of digital solutions already released this year, these out-of-the-box solutions enable digital teams to quickly and effectively design and optimize the web and in-app experiences they deliver. These solutions enable companies to combine experience data–direct consumer feedback about their online interactions–and digital analytics, such as page views, to help them increase conversion, attract new and loyal customers, and drive growth through their digital channels.
Economymartechseries.com

RWS: Tridion Customers Can Fine-tune Digital Experiences With Siteimprove Add-on

RWS, the world’s leading provider of technology-enabled language, content management and intellectual property services, and Siteimprove have announced a strategic partnership and the launch of a new Tridion add-on for Siteimprove, enabling businesses to easily optimize and fine-tune their digital experiences. “Our new Siteimprove add-on makes it simple to build...
Businessmartechseries.com

Kentik Expands GTM Leadership Team to Drive Greater Revenue Growth

Kentik, the network observability company, announced a series of strategic go-to-market leadership appointments to support its continued market expansion and revenue growth. Kentik Co-founder Justin Biegel is promoted to chief operating officer (COO) and is now a member of the company’s board of directors. Mike Mooney joins Kentik as the company’s first chief revenue officer (CRO), and Renee Jones is hired to the new role of vice president of revenue marketing.
Internetmartechseries.com

Scorpion Announces Partnership with Google’s Local Services Ads

Scorpion is the first fully managed marketing technology partner to integrate with Google’s Local Services Ads booking feature, providing an innovative growth-focused solution for their home services customers. Scorpion, a leading provider of technology and services dedicated to helping local businesses thrive, recently announced that they were the first full-service...
Businessmartechseries.com

CUMULUS MEDIA Enters Into Exclusive Sales Partnership With Adomni

Agreement Provides for Exclusive Local Sales for Country’s Largest Digital Cartop Network, Uber OOH. CUMULUS MEDIA, announced today that it has executed an agreement with Adomni, a programmatic advertising platform with 460,000 out of home digital screens nationally, to be its exclusive sales partner to local businesses for the Uber OOH powered by Adomni cartop advertising network in markets where Cumulus operates radio stations. Uber OOH is the official Uber digital out-of-home national advertising network which, in partnership with Adomni, features two-sided internet-connected, video-enabled screens on the tops of Uber vehicles.
Retailthecustomer.net

Stuzo Commits to Delivering Outsized Business Outcomes for its Retail Partners

Guarantees 1.5X Increase in Loyalty / Payments Program Performance. Stuzo, the leading provider of intelligent 1:1 loyalty, contactless commerce, and cross-channel customer experience solutions for Convenience and Fuel Retailers, announced today its commitment to delivering outsized Business Outcomes for its retail partners. Stuzo now offers a 1.5X Performance Guarantee for...
Economymartechseries.com

Newswire Explains the What, Why, and How of Digital Marketing in Smart Start Guide

In this Smart Start guide, Newswire explains the what, why, and how of digital marketing to help small to midsize businesses build and nurture their online presence. Newswire, an innovative press release distribution company with a mission to help small and midsize companies in all industries build their online presence through effective media and marketing communication strategies, is sharing its digital marketing expertise in a new Smart Start guide.
Businessgrocerydive.com

Hy-Vee links with Google on digital services

Hy-Vee announced Wednesday it has signed a multi-year deal with Google Cloud for a suite of digital services that will be implemented in stores and online. The services powered by Google Cloud will make Hy-Vee’s Aisles Online shopping platform easier for customers to use, integrate the grocer’s virtual dietitian services and help shoppers schedule vaccine appointments online.
Businessmartechseries.com

Nexstar Media Inc. Names Susan Parker Chief Strategy Officer/EVP Of Strategy & Data Of The Digital Division

The Digital Division of Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced the promotion of Susan Parker to Chief Strategy Officer/EVP Strategy & Data of the company’s Digital Division. In this newly created role, she will oversee all data and strategy functions for Nexstar Media Inc.’s Digital Division, which extends Nexstar’s audience insights into the digital realm. Based in Connecticut, Ms. Parker will assume her new duties immediately and report to Karen Brophy, President of the Digital Division of Nexstar Media Inc.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Simplified is Bringing Automated Content Creation to Marketers and Raised $2.2 Million to Do It

Simplified, a marketing-focused software launched in beta today and raised $2.2M in seed funding to build an entirely AI-backed design and collaboration platform. Notable tech investors participated in the seed round led by Craft Ventures, including Superhuman founder Rahul Vohra & Todd Goldberg, Ex CPO, Uber Manik Gupta, Hiten Shah (founder of UseFYI), Ankur Nagpal (Teachable), Ajay Yadav (Pelican Ventures and founder of Roomi), Form capital, 8Bit capital, Earl Grey capital, GFR Fund, MyAsia VC, and others.
Small Businessmartechseries.com

Loyalzoo named Category Leader for Customer Loyalty software

Loyalzoo announced today it was named a Category Leader for Customer Loyalty software by GetApp. Loyalzoo announced today it was named a Category Leader for Customer Loyalty software by GetApp. Category Leaders are designed to help small businesses evaluate which software products may be right for them. Marketing Technology News:...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Servion Partners with McorpCX to Enable Enterprises to Improve Customer Experience

PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) June 10, 2021. Servion Global Solutions, a leading contact center and customer experience (CX) solutions provider, has partnered with McorpCX to provide customer experience management solutions to global enterprises looking to level-up their CX game. Under this partnership, McorpCX will work closely with Servion to empower enterprises...
Small Businessmartechseries.com

Bizfluence Reinvents the Social Business Platform for 2021

Aiming to help small and medium size companies increase their productivity, a pair of entrepreneurs have launched a new business platform that will surpass existing social-business platforms on multiple levels. Bizfluence is the brainchild of Jacob Davis and Joel Wolh, who joined forces in an Amazon ppc-agency called Boutique Seller...
Businessaithority.com

Amperity Customer Data Platform Connects To Cookieless Media Through New Strategic Partnership With Throtle

Throtle Connects Amperity’s First-Party Data with Leading Cookieless Identifiers. Amperity, the #1 enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) for consumer brands, announced that it is partnering with Throtle, a leader in identity resolution and data onboarding, to enable brands to target customers and prospects using emerging authenticated ID replacements such as Unified ID 2.0, ID5, and Britepool for the third-party cookie, and to also facilitate integration with over 20 DSPs to execute media buys. Amperity is proactively helping its clients meet the challenges of a post-cookie world by partnering with key ad-tech companies like Throtle that are leading the charge in creating the post-cookie ad-tech ecosystem.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Active.Ai and Glia Partner to Enhance Customer Experiences Through Conversational AI

Active.Ai, a leading conversational AI platform for financial services, and Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service, today announced a strategic partnership; Together, the fintechs are empowering financial institutions to meet customers in the digital domain and support them through conversational AI, allowing them to drive efficiencies, reduce cost and most importantly, facilitate stronger customer experiences.
Businessmartechseries.com

SurveyMonkey Parent Company SVMK Inc. Relaunches as Momentive

Momentive is a new kind of experience management company offering customers powerful enterprise solutions built for speed and agility, redefined AI, and an emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion to help customers shape what’s next. SurveyMonkey, announced today that it is relaunching as Momentive, an agile experience management company focused...
Technologymartechseries.com

The Benefits of Voice Technology in Reducing Customer Frustrations

One question posed by the pandemic is how business can efficiently and effectively deliver outstanding customer service at scale. The does not mean removing humans from the equation but harnessing the power of voice technology to augment the services that people provide for greater customer service efficiency. It means using voice technology to properly understand the customer service issues your business is addressing and then leveraging the technology to drive efficiency through an organization for the benefit of its end users.