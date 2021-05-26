Aaron Rodgers opens up about Packers drama | Lakers get even with Suns

Hi everybody! It's Gabe back with another newsletter on this fine Wednesday morning. As a Ravens fan, hearing that Marquise "Hollywood" Brown would be wearing No. 5 this season with the league allowing skill position players to wear single-digits tore me up a bit inside. Joe Flacco is currently the best quarterback the franchise has ever had, and even though the dip in form after winning Super Bowl XLVII resulted in a lot of forgettable years, it felt weird that the team would be willing to give away his number like that.