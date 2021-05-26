Cancel
UEFA

Aaron Rodgers opens up about Packers drama | Lakers get even with Suns

By Gabriel Fernandez
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi everybody! It's Gabe back with another newsletter on this fine Wednesday morning. As a Ravens fan, hearing that Marquise "Hollywood" Brown would be wearing No. 5 this season with the league allowing skill position players to wear single-digits tore me up a bit inside. Joe Flacco is currently the best quarterback the franchise has ever had, and even though the dip in form after winning Super Bowl XLVII resulted in a lot of forgettable years, it felt weird that the team would be willing to give away his number like that.

Warriors-Lakers: Biggest storylines ahead of the play-in showdown

Bay Area News Group’s Warriors beat reporter Wes Goldberg and Southern California News Group’s Lakers beat reporter Kyle Goon go back and forth on Wednesday’s play-in game that will determine which team will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the West. Wes Goldberg: First of all,...
Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
LaFleur on Rodgers: 'We want him back in the worst way'

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur reiterated his hope that he'd get to continue working with Aaron Rodgers this season while offering no news on the quarterback's status. "I've got nothing new to update, and we still obviously feel the same way," LaFleur said Friday after the opening workout of the Packers' rookie minicamp.
Packers adding another arm with signing of quarterback tryout Kurt Benkert

GREEN BAY - After signing six-year veteran quarterback Blake Bortles to a one-year deal earlier this past week, the Green Bay Packers apparently added quarterback Kurt Benkert to the room Saturday. Benkert, 25, tweeted a photo of him signing a contract in Packers gear. “The best advice I can give...
NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Status Against Steph Curry and Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers will officially play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Play-in Tournament on Wednesday in Los Angeles. However, during the 110-98 win for the Lakers on Sunday, LeBron James went down with another injury to his ankle in the fourth quarter, and the video can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report posted below.
One huge non-Stephen Curry reason Warriors are legit threat to upset Lakers in play-in game

It’s official. The Los Angeles Lakers are locked into the seventh seed, setting up a play-in tournament matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The headline for this one is obviously the heavyweight matchup between the two biggest stars in the NBA: LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry. But while the one on one matchup looks cool on paper, do non-Warriors fans actually believe that the Lakers might actually get upset by the Dubs in this one?
Nets open playoffs as favorites over Lakers, Clippers

With the NBA playoff field nearly finalized, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites over the Lakers and Clippers. The Nets are 210 ahead of the defending champion Lakers (500) and Clippers (600), with the Los Angeles teams nearly even in the odds to win the Western Conference. The Lakers are...
Locked On Suns Monday: Give it up to the 2020-21 Suns, instant Lakers thoughts, and final West bracket

Brandon Duenas of Bright Side of the Sun and Zona Hoops joins the show as he does every Monday to react to the finish of the Suns' first playoff season in 11 years. We give this team their flowers, look back on preseason expectations, and relish in how special the season has been. Then we give our quick thoughts on the Lakers-Warriors play-in game, what a first round series with LA would look like, and sift through the full West bracket, including Denver jumping to No.
Curry wins scoring title, Warriors take 8th spot in West

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament's eighth and ninth spots. The...
Packers' trade demands for Aaron Rodgers coming into focus: report

The Green Bay Packers have publicly been adamant about keeping Aaron Rodgers despite the quarterback’s reported unhappiness with the team but they may have a list of demands formed as rumors continue to swirl around the reigning MVP. According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel on Monday, Green Bay has an idea...
Lakers vs. Warriors Play-In Game Set

Last night in the NBA for some teams of local interest:. The Lakers win, paired with the Warriors topping the Grizzlies 113-101 sets up a play-in game between Lebron and the No. 7 Lakers vs. Steph Curry, who just captured the NBA Scoring Title, and the No. 8 Warriors, with a first-round berth against the No. 2 Phoenix Suns on the line.