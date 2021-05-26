Sneak Peek of Adafruit.IO Wippersnapper – Dashboard Blocks! #WippersnapperWednesday @adafruitio

Cancel
Adafruit has recently spent time adding support for the new Adafruit FunHouse WiFi Home Automation Development board to Wippersnapper, our no-code interface for Adafruit IO. We wanted to show off how easy it is to build an Adafruit IO dashboard using your Wippersnapper device’s components. It takes a little over a minute and with no code!

blog.adafruit.com
Related
Electronicsadafruit.com

FishFood Dispenser #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

I made an automatic FishFood Dispenser for a schoolproject at Howest MCT Kortrijk. The FishFood Dispenser is an automatic waterproof feeder for pond fishes. Set the time you want to feed your fish and the dispenser will feed your fish at that time you set. All this can also be done on a webinterface. Push the button and feed your fish!
Computersadafruit.com

elementary OS on Raspberry Pi #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Following our efforts to bring elementary OS to the ARM-based Pinebook Pro, we’ve added experimental builds for the ARM-based Raspberry Pi 4 series—including the recently-launched Raspberry Pi 400—to our Early Access program. Like Pinebook Pro builds, Raspberry Pi support is considered an experiment and is not something we have committed to officially support indefinitely. However, if you’re one of the many folks with a Raspberry Pi 4 sitting around and wanted to see how a full, modern desktop operating system runs, elementary OS is now an option!
Computersadafruit.com

Adafruit Interviews Texas Instruments Education about Python on Calculators and more! @TICalculators #TICodes

In May of 2021 we saw that there was a fork of CircuitPython reported to be running on the new TI-84 Plus CE Python Graphing Calculator by Texas Instruments and we had to get one (and did!). We reached out to the folks at TI Education / TI Calculators and asked if we could send over some questions to their team(s) and they said YES, here they are! Special thanks to Jennifer Kass, Global Marketing Communications and Web Manager for Education Technology at Texas Instruments and Phoebe Francis at GOLIN. It’s amazing to see all the calculators out there that support Python as core feature, and specifically we’re thrilled to see a fork of CircuitPython, on a physical chip in the TI-84!
TechnologyRaspberry Pi

Make your bike smart with Raspberry Pi

Maker keanuDav was always forgetting to turn on his bike lights when riding out in the dark. He also never knew how fast he was going, or how long his rides were. So he created a shareable smart bike that automatically turns the lights on or off and keeps track of where you’ve ridden. The project uses a RFID scanner so somebody else can use the bike without messing with Keanu’s personal ride data.
Softwareadafruit.com

Counterfeit PyPI packages discovered #Python @arstechnica

Counterfeit packages downloaded roughly 5,000 times from the official Python repository contained secret code that installed cryptomining software on infected machines, Ars Technica reports. The malicious packages, which were available on the PyPI repository, in many cases used names that mimicked those of legitimate and often widely used packages already...
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Adafruit Trinkey QT2040 Review

It may not be for everyone, but for those that need a compact RP2040 board with access to a large range of sensors, Trinkey QT2040 is a solid choice that will get the job done. Adafruit have taken Raspberry Pi’s RP2040, the same SoC found in the Raspberry Pi Pico,...
ComputersEngadget

Learn Raspberry Pi and robotics programming for $20

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. The robotics field is growing quickly, but it’s also quite dense, requiring skills in both programming and electronics. If you want to pursue robotics either professionally or as a hobby, be prepared to climb a steep learning curve.
Electronicsadafruit.com

New Products 06/23/21 feat. Adafruit MacroPad RP2040 Starter Kit – 3×4 Keys + Encoder + OLED! @adafruit #adafruit #newproducts

Flora Wearable Ultimate GPS Module: This module is the best way to add a GPS to your wearable project. It’s part of the Adafruit Flora series of wearable electronics, designed specifically for use with the Flora motherboard. Installed on the PCB is the latest of our Ultimate GPS modules, a small, super-thin, low power GPS module with built in data-logging capability! This module’s easy to use, but extremely powerful:
Electronicscoolmaterial.com

MIT Built a Magic Carpet That Tracks Your Movements

Motion tracking for exercise, gaming, and even safety has been around for quite a while now, but it always required cameras or body scanning for effective tracking. That changes now with, as you might have guessed, research and development out of MIT. MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) built a sentient magic carpet that might not be able to fly or emote like the one from Aladdin, but it can estimate human poses–without the use of cameras–based strictly on a neural network interpreting the tactile information the mat registers. If we’re being completely honest, it’s a little creepy that it can determine if we’re standing, doing squats, or jumping jacks based on the same two points of contact with the floor, but that’s the kind of magic that gives it such potential for the future. You can read the full paper Intelligent Carpet: Inferring 3D Human Pose from Tactile Signals at the link below if you really want to get into the technical details.
Computersdiscchord.com

MetaGrid2 - Sneak Peek #5: UI Customisation

Przemek from Metasystem.io is back with another preview of their customizable control surface app. In this episode, Przemek - the designer and developer of MetaGrid - talks about the UI customisation options in MetaGrid2 like color schemes and button background images.
Technologymakeuseof.com

11 Easy and Exciting Arduino Projects to Teach Your Kids Electronics

Arduino projects for kids prove electronic tasks don’t have to be difficult and frustrating. Instead, they make children curious about gadgets, so they develop a special interest in technology. Most projects require basic components like jumper wires, breadboards, motors, LEDs, and sensors, all of which are safe and readily available....
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena

Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena – The Office of the Director of National Intelligence submitted to Congress a preliminary report regarding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) that relays the progress the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force has made in understanding UAP. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit...
Electronicshackaday.com

Raspberry Pi Pico Oscilloscope

As you dive deeper into the world of electronics, a good oscilloscope quickly is an indispensable tool. However, for many use cases where you’re debugging low voltage, low speed circuits, that expensive oscilloscope is using only a fraction of its capabilities. As a minimalist alternative for these use cases [fhdm-dev] created Scoppy, a combination of firmware for the Raspberry Pi Pico and an Android app to create a functional oscilloscope.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

JLCPCB Make It Easier To Build Your Own RP2040 Boards

Raspberry Pi recently announced that anyone can buy the RP2040 chip for just $1 but unless you have the skills and the tools, soldering the RP2040 into your own project can be difficult. Today JCLPCB have announced that the RP2040 is available as a part that can be placed on your custom designed circuit boards by their in-house service and shipped to your door.
SoftwarePhoto & Video Tuts+

How to Make an App Wireframe, Flowchart, Logo, and Prototype with Mockitt

You’re undoubtedly already familiar with design and prototyping tools like Figma, Adobe XD and Sketch; wireframing tools like Balsamiq, Mockflow and Axure; and flowchart tools like Visio, Miro and Lucidchart. You’re probably using one or more of these applications right now in your UI/UX workflow. And you might also be...
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Lego’s Vintage Typewriter

Some LEGO Ideas projects are cute. Some are clever. Some, every once in awhile, are beautiful. Lego Ideas set 21327 is one of those. Here’s more from KOTAKU:. Originally conceived by Lego Masters UK champion Steve Guiness as a Lego Ideas project in 2018, the official Lego Typewriter set differs from his concept in that instead of using bricks to emulate paper, you can feed real sheets of bleached, pressed wood into the brick-built machine. The set is meant to pay homage to the modern typewriters of a bygone age, including the one used by Lego Group founder Ole Kirk Christiansen. Between that soft green color and its distinctive form, it’s instantly recognizable as what it’s supposed to be.
EngineeringOpen Electronics

DIY pressure seat sensor for Arduino

You know the pressure sensors placed inside the car seats that remind you to fasten your seat belt?. The professor Michele Maffucci has decided to exploit this principle in order to create a system that measures the sedentary lifestyle of people sitting at the desk, but with a DIY pressure sensor and a PIR sensor.