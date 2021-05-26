Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Steve Coogan Unveils Spring 2022 U.K., Ireland Tour for 'Stratagem With Alan Partridge' - Global Bulletin

By Jamie Lang
Middletown Press
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s Global Bulletin, Steve Coogan takes Alan Partridge on the road; Another Screen offers a free, month-long selection of films from Palestinian women filmmakers; Spain gets a “Temptation Island” spinoff show; the Gulf Cooperation Council launches a campaign to bring audiences back to the cinema post-COVID; VIS makes its first reality format deal in the Nordics with SVT; and ITV appoints Kunal Shah as sales director for South Asia.

www.middletownpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armando Iannucci
Person
Steve Coogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stratagem#Ireland Tour#Global Bulletin#Palestinian#Vis#Nordics#British#Bbc Radio 4#Baftas#Banijay Iberia#Mediaset Espa A#Covid#Vox Cinemas#Novo Cinemas#Muvi Cinemas#Star Cinemas#Freedom#Swedish#Mastiff#Svt Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Spain
News Break
World
Country
U.K.
News Break
Movies
Country
Qatar
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Country
Egypt
Related
Celebritiesstereoboard.com

Extra Leeds Date Added To Alan Partridge Live UK Arena Tour

An extra Leeds date has been added to the Alan Partridge Live Tour. Steve Coogan's hapless broadcaster will now double up at the First Direct Arena on May 29, the day after his previously confirmed gig at the venue. The Strategem live show will also hit arenas in Belfast, Dublin,...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Richard Madeley compared to Alan Partridge after ‘Hitler Youth’ Begum discussion

ITV host Richard Madeley offered an unusual reflection on the case of former Isis bride Shamima Begum on Wednesday – sparking a deluge of comparisons to Alan Partridge on social media.The presenter went off-piste and began pontificating on the Hitler Youth after a Good Morning Britain debate on whether Begum – who remains in detention in Syria – should be able to return to the UK.‘It’s quite an interesting point, and I was thinking about this last night,’ Mr Madeley began, as he weighed in on the fate of the London schoolgirl who left to join Isis at 15.“Obviously,...
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

‘We did our bit to get Biden elected’: Peter Baynham on writing for Borat, Brass Eye and Alan Partridge

For a quarter of a century now, Peter Baynham has been one of the writers behind Britain’s sharpest comedians and satirists, including Sacha Baron Cohen, Chris Morris and Steve Coogan. In 2005, however, he began to wonder if he had forgotten how to be funny. “I thought, ‘Whatever I had, I’ve lost it,’” says the 57-year-old. “It was gone.”
Musicstereoboard.com

Hobo Johnson And The Lovemakers Announce Spring 2022 UK And Ireland Tour

Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers have announced a UK and Ireland tour. As part of a wider European trek, the vocalist and rapper from Sacramento, real name Frank Lopes, and his band will head to Dublin, Brighton, London, Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham between February 23 and March 2. Tickets go on sale at 10am on June 25.
CelebritiesThe Independent

How Richard Madeley became a real-life Alan Partridge

Richard Madeley doesn’t wear underpants. We know this because he has told us so, on a few occasions, and there’s no reason to doubt him. I mean, why would you make that one up? During a typically pointless segment on ITV’s Good Morning Britain a couple of years ago, the “peg” being a survey about how often blokes buy a new pair of shreddies, Madeley just came out with it, so to speak – “I can’t remember the last time I wore pants” – explaining that, provided you shower daily, there’s really no need. Then, typically, he pushed things a bit, asking his fellow presenters Charlotte Hawkins and Kate Garraway: “How often do your fellas change their underwear… do they regularly refresh and buy?”
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Mamma Mia!' Musical Returns to London's West End - Global Bulletin

Smash hit musical “Mamma Mia!” will return to London’s West End at the Novello Theatre from Aug. 25. The beleaguered U.K. theater sector is operating at a vastly reduced capacity for another month as the country’s full reopening was pushed back to July 19 from June 21. Unless COVID-19 cases, currently clocking in at some 10,000 new cases a day, rise exponentially, theaters will return to capacity by the time “Mamma Mia!” reopens.
WorldSFGate

British Animation Industry to Benefit From U.K. Global Screen Fund

Supporting the U.K. animation industry is one of the key priorities for the recently launched £7 million ($9.77 million) U.K. Global Screen Fund (UKGSF), which is being administered by the British Film Institute. Each of the three key funding strands of the UKGSF – international business development, co-production investment, and...
Celebritiesbroadbandtvnews.com

GB News presenter Andrew Neil takes a break

GB News chairman and star presenter Andrew Neil is to take a break from the channel just two weeks after it went live. The journalist and broadcaster, who lives in France, announced his plans at the end of Thursday’s programme. “That’s it for tonight and from me for the next...
WorldBLABBERMOUTH.NET

FOZZY Announces Fall 2021 Tour Of U.K. And Ireland

American rockers FOZZY are smashing their way out of 2021 with an exclusive eleven-date tour of the U.K. and Ireland. The trek will kick off on November 30 in Manchester and make stops in Newcastle, Glasgow, Dublin, Belfast, Chester, Birmingham, Bournemouth Swansea and Nottingham before finishing in London on December 12. Support will come from THE TREATMENT and STITCHED UP HEART.
Worldstereoboard.com

Kaleo To Bring Fight Or Flight Tour To UK And Ireland In 2022

Kaleo will bring their Fight Or Flight Tour to the UK and Ireland in 2022. The Icelandic blues-rock band will kick off the rescheduled North American leg of the trek in February, followed by the UK and Irish run in June. Stops include Manchester, Dublin, Birmingham and London, where they'll...
Food & DrinksPosted by
MarketWatch

Pilgrim's Pride to buy U.K. and Ireland's Kerry's prepared meals business

Pilgrim's Pride Corp. said late Thursday it has agreed to buy the meats and meals business of Kerry Consumer Foods in the U.K. and Ireland for an undisclosed amount. Following the deal, Pilgrim's "will be a leading food company, with a significant value-added protein and integrated prepared foods business anchored by a portfolio of strong brands," the poultry producer said. The deal values Kerry, which makes branded and private-label meats, meat snacks, frozen meals and food-to-go products, around $1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, including customary conditions. Shares of Pilgrim's were flat in the extended session Thursday after ending the regular trading day down 1.7%.
WorldGreenwichTime

Discovery Plus Sets September Launch in Brazil - Global Bulletin

Discovery Plus will tap into South America’s largest customer base when it launches in Brazil this September. According to Discovery, the streamer’s offer will include original and exclusive content commissioned for the platform, as well as catalog programming from the family of Discovery Channels, TLC, Animal Plant, Food Network and HGTV.
EntertainmentRegister Citizen

Richard Hammond Sets up Shop at Discovery Plus - Global Bulletin

Discovery Plus has commissioned Chimp Television and Kremelwood to produced “Richard Hammond’s Workshop” (working title), a new six-part docuseries featuring the former “Top Gear” co-host as he sets out to start a prestige classic car restoration and repair business near his hometown of Herefordshire. In the program, Hammond will work...
Energy IndustryScience Now

Plans unveiled for private U.K. fusion reactor powered by ‘smoke rings’ and pneumatic pistons

A Canadian company, one of several betting on alternative approaches to fusion energy, announced today it will begin to build a pilot power plant next year in the United Kingdom. The plant, financially backed by the U.K. government and 70% of the size needed for a commercial power plant, will not generate energy, but rather will demonstrate the viability of the company’s fusion approach after it fires up in 2025, says Christofer Mowry, CEO of Vancouver-based General Fusion. “This is the first substantial public-private partnership in fusion,” Mowry says.