NEW GUIDE: Adafruit IO IOT Hub with the Adafruit FunHouse #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit #CircuitPython @Adafruit

By Dylan Herrada
adafruit.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleA new guide in the Adafruit Learning System today: Adafruit IO IOT Hub with the Adafruit FunHouse. This project uses the Adafruit FunHouse with the new Adafruit CircuitPython Dash Display library to create a customizable Adafruit IO dashboard on your FunHouse. This guide, as well as the Dash Display library, is currently only for the FunHouse, but expect support to be added for other boards like the PyPortal and Feather boards with a screen and WiFi connectivity.

blog.adafruit.com
