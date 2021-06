I’ve worked as a criminal defense lawyer for over 26 years, including operating my own law office and as a Niagara County public defender. During that time, I’ve represented thousands of clients and appeared in almost every court in Niagara County. I know the criminal justice system well, and I know how important it is to elect a knowledgeable and experienced attorney to the position that oversees the criminal justice system in our county. That is why I am supporting Mike Benedict, Esq. for County Court Judge.