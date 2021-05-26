2021 French Open women's odds, picks, best predictions: International tennis expert fading Aryna Sabalenka

Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty will try to win her second French Open in three years when play gets underway on May 30. The 2021 French Open at Paris will be without third-ranked Simona Halep, who was forced to withdraw due to a calf injury. Barty reached the quarterfinals of the 2021 Australian Open. William Hill Sportsbook lists Iga Swiatek as the +275 favorite, with Barty at +400 in the latest 2021 French Open odds. Also among the favorites in the 2021 French Open bracket are Aryna Sabalenka (+600), Garbine Muguruza (+900) and Naomi Osaka (+1400). Before making any 2021 French Open picks or predictions, check out the expert tennis picks and analysis from SportsLine's Gavin Mair.