5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 26 May 2021

IText Software releases MuleSoft Certified Connector for iText DITO, simplifying connectivity to the iText DITO API, enabling developers to generate PDFs, faster. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Global leader in innovative award-winning PDF solutions, iText Software today announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program and has contributed to the partner ecosystem by releasing a MuleSoft Certified Connector for iText DITO. The Certified Connector for iText DITO enables organizations to quickly and easily connect with the iText DITO API to generate PDFs using data from any system - no matter where it resides - and is available in Anypoint Exchange for all Anypoint Platform users to access.