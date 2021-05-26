Cancel
5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 26 May 2021

channele2e.com
 18 days ago

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

www.channele2e.com
Technologychannele2e.com

INKY Launches Partner Program to Advance Email Security

Email phishing protection technology company INKY announced the formal launch of its channel partner program for MSPs and VARs to help drive greater adoption of its AI-enabled email security solutions, according to a statement from the company. The program will provide MSPs and VARs with sales incentives, profitable margins, training and sales and marketing support, according to the statement.
Economychannele2e.com

SentinelOne’s Largest XDR Cybersecurity Channel Partners

SentinelOne’s two largest channel partners, in terms of annual and quarterly revenue generation, are Exclusive Networks and SHI International Corp., according to a SentinelOne IPO filing analyzed by MSSP Alert. Dig a little deeper into the SEC filing, and you’ll see these channel-centric details from the XDR (eXtended Detection and...
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

BlackLine Transforms Global Partner Program

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that it is expanding its global partner program to scale the business, drive sustained growth and customer success through a world-class partner ecosystem, and further penetrate the combined $28B opportunity in the financial close and accounts receivable automation markets.
Businesschannele2e.com

Thrive Acquires Cisco Partner ONI; MSP Expands From US to UK

Thrive, a fast-growing MSP backed by private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners, has acquired Cisco Gold partner ONI. The deal extends Thrive from the United States into the United Kingdom, and gives Thrive a data center footprint in Europe. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is...
Technologyinforisktoday.com

TeamTNT Reportedly Eyes Credentials of AWS, Google Cloud

Cryptojacking group TeamTNT is leveraging compromised Amazon Web Services credentials to attack its cloud environments via the platform’s application programming interface, according to a report by Unit 42 at Palo Alto Networks. “TeamTNT operations have targeted and, after compromise, exfiltrated AWS credentials, targeted Kubernetes clusters and created new malware called...
Softwaredallassun.com

iText Joins the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program

IText Software releases MuleSoft Certified Connector for iText DITO, simplifying connectivity to the iText DITO API, enabling developers to generate PDFs, faster. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Global leader in innovative award-winning PDF solutions, iText Software today announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program and has contributed to the partner ecosystem by releasing a MuleSoft Certified Connector for iText DITO. The Certified Connector for iText DITO enables organizations to quickly and easily connect with the iText DITO API to generate PDFs using data from any system - no matter where it resides - and is available in Anypoint Exchange for all Anypoint Platform users to access.is available in Anypoint Exchange for all Anypoint Platform users to access.
Softwaredevops.com

CloudBolt Adds Cloud Cost Tool to Hybrid Management Platform

CloudBolt Software this week added cost management capabilities for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure public clouds along with codeless integrations with additional platforms to its hybrid cloud management platform. Grant Ho, chief marketing officer for CloudBolt, said the Spring Release of the company’s platform, now generally available, enables...
Computersaithority.com

BeyondTrust Introduces Cloud Privilege Broker to Secure Entitlements and Permissions Across Multi-Cloud Environments

New solution centralizes visualization and management of entitlements, enabling IT and security teams to apply consistent policies across multi-cloud environments. The easy-to-deploy, scalable, zero-footprint solution deploys in under one hour accelerating time-to-value. BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management, introduced Cloud Privilege Broker, its new entitlements and permissions management...
Technologychannele2e.com

Podcast: AppRiver Partner Program Explained

Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Our guest today is Justin Gilbert, senior director of channel marketing at AppRiver, a Zix company. Gilbert describes key productivity, security and compliance services that AppRiver partners now offer to end-customers. He also digs into AppRiver’s Phenomenal Care strategy for partner support. And he highlights a partner program expansion from North America to Europe.
Softwareaithority.com

NetFoundry Agentless Zero Trust Networking Is Now Available On Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Oracle Cloud hosted ISV and SaaS providers can now use the NetFoundry zero trust networking SDKs to embed zero trust networking into their apps. This provides agentless, zero trust, private networking between the providers’ Oracle Cloud regions and their customer sites. Bolted-on infrastructure such as VPNs, firewalls and MPLS are eliminated as customers of the Oracle Cloud ISV and SaaS providers enjoy built-in secure networking, from any Internet connection.
New York City, NYStamford Advocate

Oracle Partners Gain Access to Io-Tahoe Data RPA Platform

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 10, 2021. Oracle Partners that manage client migrations to Oracle Cloud now have access to the Io-Tahoe Data RPA Platform. The Platform and its AI/ML driven Digital Workers help partners gain a deeper understanding of client’s data estate, which is one of the key pre-requisites to achieving a rapid and efficient Oracle Cloud migration.
Softwareaithority.com

Nutanix and HPE Announce Expanded Partnership to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud and Multicloud Adoption With New DaaS Offering Delivered Through HPE GreenLake

New Solution Deploys Databases in Minutes with Nutanix Era, a Database Operations and Management Solution, Delivered Through HPE GreenLake Cloud Services. Nutanix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced an expanded partnership to accelerate hybrid cloud and multicloud adoption by offering Nutanix Era, a multi-database operations and management solution, bundled with HPE ProLiant servers, as a service through HPE GreenLake. The fully managed cloud service enables customers to deploy applications and databases in minutes and benefit from the agile, elastic, and pay-per-use capabilities of the cloud while gaining the governance, visibility and compliance of an on-premises environment.
Technologymassachusettsnewswire.com

In Cloud Infrastructure Services’ Micro Quadrant by MarketsandMarkets, United Private Cloud Positioned as ‘Innovators’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — United Private Cloud, a secure enterprise-grade multicloud hosting provider known for designing, building, and managing enterprise-class private cloud infrastructure, has been positioned as “Innovators” in MarketsandMarkets’ Infrastructure as a Service Micro Quadrant Report. MarketsandMarkets’ report recognizes United Private Cloud as the...
SoftwareSFGate

Mindmatrix launches MSP Advantage Program 5.0, a more powerful version of its MSP Marketing & Sales Enablement Program

PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) June 10, 2021. Leading Channel & Sales Enablement Solutions Provider, Mindmatrix launches MSP Advantage Program 5.0, the latest version of its popular MSP Marketing & Sales Enablement program. The vision behind the release of MSP Advantage Program 5.0 was to introduce a new UI that’s more user-friendly and intuitive with an increased focus on sales enablement and automation.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Improve Your Business Intelligence by Mastering Microsoft SQL Server

Data is everything in today's business world and how your business harnesses it can make the difference between scaling and failing. For many businesses, Microsoft SQL Server is an essential lifeline. SQL Server is a relational database management system (RDBMS) that supports transaction processing, business intelligence, analytics applications, and more for businesses. It's one of the leading database technologies on the market and, for entrepreneurs, a very valuable tool to learn to help your business work with data more effectively.
SoftwareTimes Union

Koan, OKR software leader, grows 82% YoY, integrates with Microsoft Teams

Gaining significant momentum on its mission to align teams everywhere. Koan, the organizational alignment software that helps teams across the world manage goals and status collaboratively, today announced a record year of growth and a brand-new integration with Microsoft Teams. With the advent of remote work, goal-setting software has been adopted at accelerated speeds as documented by Techcrunch. In turn, Koan’s customer base grew by 82% YoY with a majority of organizations adopting the free-tier version at a team-level before moving to paid versions. Integrating the discussion of goals into the same space where work is already happening, as demonstrated by the Microsoft Teams integration, is core to the company’s belief in bottom-up and easily visible goal management.
Businesschannele2e.com

Apax Partners Acquires Microsoft Azure MSP Infogain

Private equity firm Apax Partners has acquired Infogain, a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP and Top 250 Public Cloud MSP. Financial terms were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 315 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. The...
Personal FinancePosted by
pymnts

Galileo CTO: Banks Need Shortcut To Cloud APIs To Power Next-Gen Financial Services

Not so long ago, legacy core systems operated on-premise were a point of pride, and were often at the heart of the mainstream financial businesses that operated them. Increased expectations and evolving customer needs, however, are forcing financial businesses to move beyond legacy core systems. Moreover, application programming interface (API) and cloud technology have democratized the types of businesses that can now offer financial services, as well as how those services are offered.