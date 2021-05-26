Three Developers To Reveal Plans To Re-Imagine HNA Palisades Property At Town Board Meeting June 2

TOWN OF OTEGO PLANNING BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that the Town of Otego Planning Board will hold two public hearings at its next meeting on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Municipal Building, 3526 NYS Route 7, Otego, New York, to receive public comment on the following applications: 1. At 6:45 p.m., an application by Troy Hurlburt, requesting a minor subdivision of two acres from a parcel of 139 acres located on County Highway 48 and designated as Tax Map Parcel No. 318.00-1-44.01. 2. At 7:15 p.m., an application by Robert Birch and Marcy Birch, requesting a minor subdivision to divide a 75-acre parcel located at 1806 County Highway 8 and designated as Tax Map Parcel No. 271.00-1-21.01, into four parcels. The environmental significance, if any, of the applications will be considered by the Planning Board following the public hearings. Communications in writing regarding the applications may be filed with the Town Clerk prior to the public hearings or with the Planning Board at the public hearings. Persons with disabilities who require assistance in attending the public hearings, or in furnishing comments and suggestions, should contact the undersigned to request such assistance. Dated: June 4, 2021 Lois Chernin, Planning Board Chairman Town of Otego (607)988-2698.