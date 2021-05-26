Cancel
Three Developers To Reveal Plans To Re-Imagine HNA Palisades Property At Town Board Meeting June 2

By rcbizjournal
rcbizjournal.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal Developer Billy Procida Vies For Chance To Transform Site. Three Developers vying to transform the HNA Palisades Property will present their plans next Wednesday to the Orangetown Town Board at a 6 pm hearing. New Jersey developer Billy Procida of Procida Funding, and a Piermont resident, will be among...

