Fantasy Baseball: Injured stars return and more top takeaways

By Dalton Del Don
msn.com
 16 days ago

Let’s take a look around the league, quick hitter style:. • Adolis Garcia homered again Tuesday, giving him a whopping 15 on the year. His Statcast numbers back up his strong start, and he’s also running (five steals). Garcia went undrafted across all leagues in NFBC’s Main Event, yet he’s been a top-10 fantasy player so far this season. Remarkable. His 46/8 K/BB ratio suggests batting average could be a problem moving forward, but Garcia has been as good as waiver wire pickups can get.

www.msn.com
