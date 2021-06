Life dealt Austin Abelar a nasty breaking pitch, and so far the 11-year-old Little Leaguer has been hitting it out of the park. Watching Austin play first base or take his turn at bat for his Braves team in the Minors division of the Pahrump Valley Little League, it’s impossible not to notice two things. First, he’s bigger than everyone else on his team. And, oh yeah, he has only one hand, as his right arm has been amputated inches below the elbow.