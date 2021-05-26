Cancel
Former Innovation Executive at Amazon, PayPal, Visa, Target Launches Free Innovation Playbook, HowDo

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHowDo, a free, self-guided innovation training by the world’s leading expert, launches its step-by-step lessons and plan developments to standardize innovation and teach leaders to identify, build and grow tomorrow’s solutions. The global hub’s core mission is to create free and transparent access to innovation best practices, empowering any citizen to attack today’s hardest problems and drive equitable employment for all.

martechseries.com
