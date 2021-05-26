Cancel
Public Health

Virginia Employment Commission announces settlement to address pandemic-related unemployment claims

Augusta Free Press
 2021-05-26

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia Employment Commission has agreed to a settlement in lieu of litigation to address the ongoing challenges from pandemic-related unemployment insurance claims. Since March of 2020, the VEC has received 1.6 million claims, an all-time high and more than 10 times...

augustafreepress.com
Public Healththecentersquare.com

Bill to end pandemic-related federal unemployment benefits heads to Cooper

(The Center Square) – A bill that would end federal unemployment benefits sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina is on its way to Gov. Roy Cooper. The North Carolina General Assembly voted Wednesday to cease $300 and $100 weekly supplemental payments for unemployed workers. If Senate Bill 116 becomes law, North Carolina will join 25 other states that have opted out of the federal assistance.
Politicswymt.com

VEC continues to address backlog of claims

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Employment Commission continues to address a major backlog of claims, by expanding operations and improving technology. But Wednesday, state lawmakers continued to press for better communication with people who are waiting for benefits. During a meeting of the House Appropriations Committee, the Governor’s Chief...
Lawrence County, ALMoulton Advertiser

Local unemployment returns as pandemic wanes

Unemployment rates in Lawrence County are returning close to pre-pandemic lows, according to an Alabama Department of Labor report released Friday. Lawrence County faced a 6.4% unemployment rate in May 2020, but it has now decreased to 2.4%. In November of 2019, before the pandemic began to affect the economy in March 2020, the county’s unemployment rate was 2.5%.
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Northam Announces Virginia’s Unemployment Rate Fell to 4.5 Percent in May

~ Labor force expanded and number of employed residents increased ~. RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped 0.2-percentage point to 4.5 percent in May, which is 4.0 percentage points below the rate from one year ago. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate of 5.8 percent. “More people are working in Virginia and our recovery is outpacing the rest of the country,” said Governor Northam. “This week, we reached the 70 percent vaccination benchmark, and we did it two weeks ahead of the nationwide July 4 target. In the weeks and months ahead, we will remain focused on helping the communities that COVID-19 hit hardest and making sure all Virginians have the resources they need to thrive.” Virginia had the third lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, along with Kentucky, among the Southeast states. The only states with lower unemployment were Alabama and Georgia. “Virginia’s unemployment rate continues to drop and more people are returning to the workforce—two important indications about the strength of our economy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “It’s vitally important that every Virginian does their civic duty and gets vaccinated so we can maintain this positive momentum.” Total nonfarm payroll employment decreased by 3,500 jobs in May. The labor force increased by 4,042 to 4,229,852, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 8,061. The number of employed residents rose by 12,103 to 4,040,585. In May 2021, Virginia saw over-the-year job gains of 7.0 percent. “With over 4.2 million Virginians fully vaccinated, we are reaching what looks like the final stages of this pandemic,” said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy. “Our Administration is committed to helping Virginians return to work and make sure that they have the skills and support they need to thrive in the post-pandemic job market.” The private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 256,900 jobs, while employment in the public sector lost 1,600 jobs in May. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, nine of the 11 major industry divisions experienced employment gains. The largest over-the-year job increase occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 104,600 jobs, or 45.7 percent. The next largest over-the-year job increase occurred in trade, transportation, and utilities, up 59,800 jobs, or 10.0 percent. Education and health services experienced the third largest over-the-year job increase of 31,500 jobs, or 6.3 percent. For a greater statistical breakdown, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
Energy IndustryNW Florida Daily News

Gulf Power reaches $13.2 million settlement about COVID-related costs

Gulf Power and consumer attorneys have reached a proposed $13.2 million settlement about costs for the utility related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gulf and the state Office of Public Counsel, which represents consumers in utility issues, are asking the Florida Public Service Commission to approve the settlement. Gulf, the largest...
Maryland StatePosted by
Chidi Michaels

MD Identifies Over 1 Million Fraudulent Unemployment Claims Since The Beginning of COVID-19 Pandemic

More than one million fraudulent employment claims have been filed in Maryland since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Maryland Department of Labor. In the department’s press release Monday, the state DoL announced that over 508,000 fraudulent new unemployment insurance claims have been detected since the start of May — bringing the total number of fraudulent claims to just over 1.3 million.
California StateCanyon News

California Unemployment Claims Backlogged

CALIFORNIA—On June 3, the Employment Development Department (EDD) of California reported that the total unemployment benefits paid since March 2020 is $152 billion (a total of 22.8 million claims), but there is a backlog of 222,559 individuals who have not received their benefits. The number of claims paid within one week of certification is 85.5 percent.
ConstructionWVNews

Construction industry in West Virginia facing short-term pricing issues related to pandemic, sees potential jobs boom in future

CHARLESTON — State residents may not know much about the Contractors Association of West Virginia, but nearly everybody has seen what its members do. The Contractors Association of West Virginia represents around 450 businesses, who in turn employ about 200,000 state residents. They build West Virginia’s roads, bridges, water and sewer lines, schools, hospitals, airports, dams and more.
PoliticsAugusta Free Press

New Virginia unemployment claims up slightly from last week

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. For the filing week ending June 12, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial unemployment claims in Virginia was 7,849, an increase of 639 claimants from the previous week. This brought the total number of claims filed since the March 21, 2020 filing...
Tennessee StateDaily Times

New Tennessee unemployment claims decrease

The number of new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee decreased for the week ending June 12. In a report released Thursday by the state Department of Labor & Workforce, Tennesseans filed 6,112 new unemployment claims last week, down from the 7,841 claims filed for the week ending June 5. There were 51,883 continued claims statewide.