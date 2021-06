Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC 5/29/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Two teams that have made poor starts in the 2021 season will lock horns on Saturday, when reigning champions Columbus Crew will play host to Toronto FC. Columbus are coming off a nice away win over New York City FC but it was just their second win of the season. Toronto FC are coming off an away loss against Orlando just when it looked that they are turning things around. Both teams have good rosters and should be able to pick up the slack really soon.