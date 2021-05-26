20 Companies Produce More Than 50% of the World's Single-Use Plastic Waste

I am writing to encourage your readers to get involved in World Refill Day on Wednesday 16 June and take action to help tackle plastic pollution. We have all had to get used to adapting to new ways of operating since the pandemic began. As lockdowns have lifted, we have sadly seen a massive increase in plastic pollution with take-away packaging a big part of the problem. In the UK we make our way through an estimated 2.5 billion disposable coffee cups a year, and over 7.7 billion plastic water bottles. These are littering our streets, our rivers and ending up in our oceans, harming marine life and polluting our beaches.