20 Companies Produce More Than 50% of the World's Single-Use Plastic Waste

BOYERTOWN, Pa., June 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- ClimeCo, a leader in the management and development of environmental commodities, has partnered with TONTOTON, a project developer in Vietnam that removes no-value plastic from the environment to generate the world's first plastic credit from an independent protocol and 3rd party verification audit. These credits were achieved through the Ocean Bound Plastic Neutrality Certification from French-based NGO Zero Plastic Oceans, and have been verified by leading global certification specialist Control Union Certifications. A plastic credit is an environmental commodity that represents the collection or recycling of one tonne of plastic material, which can be transferred between organizations. ClimeCo will market the plastic credits generated from this partnership, and clients will have the ability to purchase credits to use in their ESG, CSR, and sustainability programs.