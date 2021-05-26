Letters to the Editor

Stereotyping and labeling are not proper for real truth. Turnabout is fair play. Mr. Thomas has called me a “socialist.” My opinion of Mr. Thomas is that his writing looks more like that of a redneck school dropout than that of a college professor of government studies. I doubt if he even knows the definition of socialism. We have had elements of socialism in our government for many years, and the masses, including many Republicans and Democrats, gladly support these policies.