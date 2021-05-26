Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pahrump, NV

Letters to the Editor

pvtimes.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStereotyping and labeling are not proper for real truth. Turnabout is fair play. Mr. Thomas has called me a “socialist.” My opinion of Mr. Thomas is that his writing looks more like that of a redneck school dropout than that of a college professor of government studies. I doubt if he even knows the definition of socialism. We have had elements of socialism in our government for many years, and the masses, including many Republicans and Democrats, gladly support these policies.

pvtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Pahrump, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Democratic Socialism#1000 Percent#Public Opinion#Associate Professor#Law Schools#Computer Education#Republicans#Democrats#Medicare#Social Security#Navy#General Motors#Jim Ferrell Community#The Pahrump Valley Times#Pahrumpians#Dmv#Barbary Coast Pirates#Marines#Fox Kool Aid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Public Education
Related
Congress & CourtsCapital Journal

In My View: In contempt, federal court style

One of the many complaints conservatives have against both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama was their seemingly placing themselves above the rules the rest of us must live by, lest we do a stretch at Club Fed, which most assuredly is not a country club. In his Opinion piece “The...
Congress & Courtscompletecolorado.com

Gaines: An open letter to the Colorado Supreme Court

To Chief Justice Boatright; Justices Marquez, Hood, Gabriel, Hart, Samour and Berkenkotter:. My name is Cory Gaines and I am a resident of Sterling Colorado. I am writing today having recently read the article “Lawmakers can allow school districts to raise property taxes without voter approval, Colorado Supreme Court Rules” in the May 24th edition of the Colorado Sun.
Wyoming Statepinedaleroundup.com

Cheney’s ouster mirrors battles within Wyoming’s GOP

Within minutes of Wednesday’s vote to oust Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her House Republican Conference leadership position, a handful of her Republican colleagues, including Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Ken Buck of Colorado — released statements supportive of Cheney. Others, like disgraced New York Republican Congressman Tom Reed, expressed...
Georgia Statewgnradio.com

Georgia’s Lt. Governor won’t run again after taking on Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s lieutenant governor, one of the most prominent Republicans to openly contradict false claims about fraud in the November presidential election, confirmed Monday as expected that he won’t seek reelection in 2022. Republican Geoff Duncan was among the most high-profile Republicans to openly oppose Trump’s claims, angering...
Montana Statescledger.net

Montana Viewpoint

“That few in public affairs act from a mere view of the good of their country, whatever they may pretend; and though their actings (sic) bring real good to their country, yet men primarily considered that their own and their country’s interests were united and so did not act from a principle of benevolence.
Pennsylvania Statewcn247.com

Barletta to enter next year's Pennsylvania’s race for governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lou Barletta, the Republican Party’s Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018, is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Barletta, 65, becomes the most prominent figure to enter a 2022 governor’s race that Republicans have won every time in the past half-century when there is an outgoing Democratic governor and a first-term Democratic president.
Georgia StatePosted by
Fox News

Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Duncan, a Trump critic, won’t run for reelection in 2022

Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan of Georgia on Monday announced that he won’t seek a second term in office in next year’s elections. Duncan, a vocal critic of former President Trump’s repeated efforts to reverse his razor-thin November election defeat in battleground Georgia to now-President Biden, said he’ll serve out his remaining 19 months in office but would also begin work toward "healing and rebuilding a Republican Party that is damaged but not destroyed."
Chicago, ILStamford Advocate

GOP leaders sue to block Democrat-drawn legislative maps

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Republican leaders filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday challenging new legislative district boundaries that were drawn and approved by Democrats who control state government, saying residents were “robbed” of a fair and transparent process for creating maps that will be used for elections over the next decade.
Iowa Statebleedingheartland.com

Revised lawsuit challenges Iowa's newest voter suppression law

Plaintiffs challenging Iowa’s manifold new restrictions on voting amended their complaint on June 9 to incorporate provisions in a law Governor Kim Reynolds signed the previous day. The League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa (LULAC) filed suit in Polk County District Court in March, charging that Senate File...
Chicago, ILWAND TV

IL GOP sues against legislative district maps

CHICAGO (WAND) - A federal lawsuit filled by Illinois Republicans seeks to challenge legislative district boundary maps recently signed by Gov. JB Pritzker. Party leaders are claiming residents were "robbed" of a fair process for creating maps that will be used for elections in the next decade, per the Associated Press. The governor signed the maps even though his campaign promises said he would veto maps drawn by politicians.