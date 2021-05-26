Gwyneth Paltrow joins Rent the Runway: ‘I’ve been renting the runway for years’

If anyone is doing quarantine right, it’s arguably supermodel Helena Christensen. According to Vogue UK, during the beginning of isolation last year, she traded in Manhattan city life for a picture-perfect destination in the Catskill Mountains. These days, you can find her back in her hometown of Denmark in a serene cottage by the ocean. Over the past year, Christensen has been taking in all the nature she can with her 21-year old son Mingus (and of course, her adorable 5-year old Australian Shepherd Kuma). Just take a quick scroll through her visually pleasing Instagram page to see what she’s been up to.