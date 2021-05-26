Cancel
Nye County, NV

Grand jury in the works for Nye County

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough remaining tight-lipped about the precise details involved, Nye County officials have made it known that a grand jury is currently in the works for Nye County. The convening of a grand jury is something that certain members of the community, those who have continuously accused the county of corruption and wrongdoing, have been calling for repeatedly over the years and undoubtedly, the news will be greeted with satisfaction by such citizens. Nye County officials themselves seem optimistic about the looming legal process as well, with Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia validating the rumors that have been swirling in recent weeks and telling commissioners and the public that he believed it would be a positive undertaking for the county.

