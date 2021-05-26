Sen. Durbin Inroduces New Bill To Expand Lincoln Home National Historic Site.
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today introduced the Lincoln Home National Historic Site Boundary Modification Act , new legislation that would expand the boundary of the Lincoln Home National Historic site to include a replica 1844 Lincoln cottage and the Elijah Iles home. The bill would also require the National Park Service to increase the height of the road in front of the Lincoln home and at the intersection of 8th and Jackson to provide greater accessibility