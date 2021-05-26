Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Vietnam sets up vaccine fund amid biggest outbreak of COVID-19

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bFQgh_0aC4g20d00
A health worker labels a test-sample tube during the coronavirus outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kham

Vietnam's government on Wednesday approved the creation of a special fund to drive an effective vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the country battles its largest outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The fund "will be responsible for arranging financial resources and materials for the procurement, production and the use of vaccines", the government said in a statement.

It made no mention of the size of the fund, but the Finance Ministry had said last week Vietnam intended to earmark $1.1 billion to acquire 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for its population. read more

After successfully containing the coronavirus for most of last year, Vietnam is now battling a new outbreak that is spreading more quickly, infecting more than 3,000 people in 30 of its 63 cities and provinces since late April.

The Ministry of Health reported 235 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, raising the known total number in the Southeast Asian country to 6,086, with 45 deaths.

Vietnam, with a population of around 98 million, began its vaccination campaign in March. It has so far received nearly 2.9 million doses of vaccines and around 1 million have been administered.

The government said the new fund could seek contributions from private organisations and individuals for its operations.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Doses#Population Health#The Finance Ministry#The Ministry Of Health#Southeast Asian#Deaths#Country#March#Cities#Campaign#Contributions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthMacdaily News

Vietnam COVID-19 outbreak threatens to disrupt tech supply chain

A rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak has left factories operating below capacity in Vietnam’s industrial northern provinces, where suppliers for Apple and other multinational tech firms are located, Reuters reports, citing “industry sources.”. Phuong Nguyen and James Pearson for Reuters:. After successfully containing the new coronavirus for most of last year,...
PharmaceuticalsWDEZ 101.9 FM

Vietnam in talks to secure COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s health ministry is in talks to secure COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna through its distribution partner in Asia, Zuellig Pharma, as the country battles a new outbreak that is spreading more quickly. Vietnam has placed orders for more vaccines from several suppliers and received around 2.9 million...
Public HealthTelegraph

Taiwan accuses China of disrupting vaccine supplies amid worst Covid outbreak yet

Taiwan has accused China of disrupting its Covid-19 vaccine rollout as it grapples with its worst outbreak of the pandemic. The war of words began on Wednesday when President Tsai Ing-wen directly accused China of blocking a deal with BioNTech, the German company which sells the vaccine in partnership with Pfizer Inc. The contract was reportedly for about 5 million doses.
WorldApple Insider

Vietnam asks Apple suppliers to secure COVID-19 vaccines for workers

Samsung and other members of the Apple supply chain have been asked by the Vietnam government to secure COVID-19 vaccines for workers at their factories, on top of vaccines being issued by the government. Apple's suppliers in Vietnam are dealing with an increase in coronavirus cases in the country. In...
Public Healthnewsverses.com

Taiwan struggles with COVID-19 testing backlog amid largest outbreak

TAIPEI: Going through Taiwan’s largest outbreak of the pandemic and searching for speedy virus check kits, the mayor of the island’s capital did what anybody may do: He Googled it. “When you don’t know, and also you attempt to know one thing, please examine Google,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je quipped.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Vietnam encourages firms, local govts to import COVID-19 vaccines

HANOI, May 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam encourages local governments and companies to import COVID-19 vaccines themselves, the government said on Monday, through procurements that would need to be done via the health ministry or through 27 licensed importers. Vietnam is currently dealing with its biggest outbreak so far and has...
Pharmaceuticalsvnexpress.net

Vietnam leaders stress equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines

Allowing benefactors of a Covid-19 vaccine fund to have their employees or nominees vaccinated first would be problematic, Health Minister Deputy Nguyen Thanh Long said Monday. Vietnam has recently approved the establishment of a Covid-19 vaccine fund to raise contributions from various sources, including cash and vaccine doses from benefactors all around the globe. Businesses and organizations can also lend a hand in this effort.
Public Healththeregister.com

Vietnam asks Samsung to find it some COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam’s government has asked Samsung to find COVID-19 vaccinations to protect workers in provinces that are home to industrial parks, a request that reflects the co-dependence between the Korean Chaebol and the rapidly developing nation. The call for Samsung’s help came as Vietnam on Saturday announced detection of a COVID-19...
Worldwtaq.com

Vietnam approves China’s Sinopharm vaccine for use against COVID-19 -media

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam has approved China’s Sinopharm vaccine for use against COVID-19, local media reported on Friday. The decision to approve the vaccine was signed by Deputy Minister of Health Truong Quoc Cuong, online newspaper VnExpress reported. The coronavirus vaccine is the third Vietnam has approved, after AstraZeneca and Sputnik V.
Worldwhtc.com

Vietnam says seeking to produce COVID-19 vaccines to supply COVAX

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam is seeking to buy COVID-19 vaccine production technology and wants to build a plant to supply the COVAX programme, its health ministry said on Tuesday, as the country tries to step up vaccinations to stem a new outbreak of infections. India and South Africa are among...
Collegesknsiradio.com

U of M Lab Earns Funding to Monitor For New COVID-19 Variants, Outbreaks

(KNSI) – The University of Minnesota has received funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to sequence 6,000 COVID-19 samples in the next year to help monitor for new virus variants and pinpoint case clusters. The U of M Genomics Center will get nearly $750,000 to run genomic...