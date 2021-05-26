Cancel
Travel

United Airlines offering travel sweepstakes for vaccinated travelers

By Jon Rudder
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Vcj3_0aC4g17u00

As Americans travel at the highest rate since the pandemic started, United Airlines is encouraging people to get vaccinated by giving a way a chance to win free flights.

The contest comes on the heels of the airline adding five new routes to of Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

The new, summer-only stops include Pensacola, Florida, Portland, Maine, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and Hilton Head, South Carolina. The new routes will run three times per week through labor day beginning on May 27.

The additional flights signal that airlines are making changes to accommodate a larger portion of the growing travel market.

As a result, United is jumping on board with the vaccine incentives, offering up the "Shot to Fly Sweepstakes."

The contest gives passengers a chance to win a round-trip flight for two to anywhere United flies. The airline will give away 30 pairs of tickets through the month of June. At the beginning of July, the airline will announce the grand prize: travel for a year for two people— any class— anywhere in the world that United flies.

To enter, upload your COVID-19 vaccination records to United’s app or website by June 22. The sweepstakes are open to anyone 18 or older, but you must be a member of the airline’s MileagePlus loyalty program.

IN THIS ARTICLE
South Bend, INabc57.com

Are vaccine passports the future of travel?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - It's Memorial weekend and folks are starting to either head to their vacation destinations or planning their next trip!. But as states reopen and countries open up their borders, are vaccine passports the way of the future?. These vaccination passports aren't literal passports, it would most...
Industryperuzi.xyz

Qantas to offer ‘unlimited’ travel

The airline’s new incentive program, which will reward vaccinated passengers with ‘mega prizes’ – including unlimited travel for a year for 10 lucky families – as a way of encouraging more people to roll up their sleeves. Speaking to Channel 9’sToday Show,the airline’s CEO Alan Joyce said more companies need...
Digital Trends

Supersonic passenger travel given major boost by United Airlines

The return of supersonic passenger travel took a significant step forward this week after United Airlines announced a plan to purchase 15 aircraft from Boom Supersonic. The agreement between the two companies will see United purchase 15 of Boom’s under-development Overture aircraft so long as the high-speed jet meets particular safety, operating, and sustainability requirements. United, which also has an option to buy a further 35 Overture planes at a later date, wants to put the aircraft into commercial service in 2029.
Industryphl17.com

United Airlines offers Free Flights for One Year

United Airlines has joined other companies by rewarding those who are vaccinated. This is a part of the company’s your “shot to fly” sweepstakes. This sweepstakes is open to new and existing loyalty members, who chooses to upload their vaccination card onto United Airlines website. United says the sweepstakes is...
Travelloyaltylobby.com

Malaysia Airlines Booking & Travel Flexibility

Malaysia Airlines is facing further issues now that the country is mostly closed and local lockdowns in place with no end in sight. The airline, over the weekend, sent out an email to its loyalty program members informing them about further booking flexibility for existing and new tickets. Still, refunds won’t be forthcoming.
Travelcrossroadstoday.com

Airlines urge the G7 nations to help international travel

The airline industry is ratcheting up its campaign to ease border restrictions and allow more international travel — even by people who aren’t vaccinated against coronavirus — despite high infection rates in many countries. The industry’s trade group, the International Air Transport Association, said Wednesday that governments should use screening...
Travelairlinegeeks.com

How American Airlines Is Preparing For Summer Travel

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to loom large for airlines, but the ongoing push to get the nation as close to fully vaccinated as possible has offered a glimmer of optimism, in which social and economic normalcy may return sooner than expected. This possibility has prompted many major airlines to resume flights and inaugurate new routes to accommodate the major uptick in air travel, as summer — usually when travel demand surges to its highest peak — is set to arrive soon.
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

American Airlines announces new service from CVG to Austin

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - American Airlines has announced a new nonstop service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to Austin, Texas (AUS). The carrier also announced it’s restarting service to Phoenix in August. The new flight to Austin will operate two times daily beginning Sept. 8. “We’re excited to strengthen our...
LifestyleTime

Here’s How Much United Airlines MileagePlus Miles Are Worth — and How to Get More

United Airlines is one of the “Big 3” U.S. airlines, with Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. With a large domestic and international route network, including hubs in Newark, Chicago, Houston, Denver and San Francisco, United flies to all inhabited continents and is part of a global alliance of airlines. It offers a lot of opportunities for earning miles, and then using them for free flights.
LifestyleTravelPulse

TSA Expecting Airport Staffing Shortages, Offering $1k Bonuses

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it expects staffing shortages at 131 airports in the United States this month. According to ABCNews.com, Acting TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye revealed the agency screened a new pandemic air travel record of 1.98 million people on Sunday, leaving many airports across the country understaffed.