United Airlines offering travel sweepstakes for vaccinated travelers

As Americans travel at the highest rate since the pandemic started, United Airlines is encouraging people to get vaccinated by giving a way a chance to win free flights.

The contest comes on the heels of the airline adding five new routes to of Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

The new, summer-only stops include Pensacola, Florida, Portland, Maine, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and Hilton Head, South Carolina. The new routes will run three times per week through labor day beginning on May 27.

The additional flights signal that airlines are making changes to accommodate a larger portion of the growing travel market.

As a result, United is jumping on board with the vaccine incentives, offering up the "Shot to Fly Sweepstakes."

The contest gives passengers a chance to win a round-trip flight for two to anywhere United flies. The airline will give away 30 pairs of tickets through the month of June. At the beginning of July, the airline will announce the grand prize: travel for a year for two people— any class— anywhere in the world that United flies.

To enter, upload your COVID-19 vaccination records to United’s app or website by June 22. The sweepstakes are open to anyone 18 or older, but you must be a member of the airline’s MileagePlus loyalty program.

