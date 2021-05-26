Man arrested in shooting death of 28YO in Akron

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 28-year-old man behind a home on 24th Street in Akron Monday.

McKenzie Dixson, 25, was arrested at a home in the 2200 block of 24th Street Tuesday night.

He initially fled from police when he arrived at his apartment but was later taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Officers executed a search warrant and found evidence, including a handgun.

Dixson, who is accused of shooting and killing 28-yer-old Cameron Murray, of Akron, has been charged with murder and obstructing official business.

Murray’s death is the city’s 23rd homicide.

