Akron, OH

Man arrested in shooting death of 28YO in Akron

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 15 days ago
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 28-year-old man behind a home on 24th Street in Akron Monday.

McKenzie Dixson, 25, was arrested at a home in the 2200 block of 24th Street Tuesday night.

He initially fled from police when he arrived at his apartment but was later taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Officers executed a search warrant and found evidence, including a handgun.

Dixson, who is accused of shooting and killing 28-yer-old Cameron Murray, of Akron, has been charged with murder and obstructing official business.

Murray’s death is the city’s 23rd homicide.

RELATED: 28-year-old man found fatally shot in backyard of Akron home

