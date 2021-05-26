Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey to host town hall on mental health

Prince Harry will appear in "The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward," a new special premiering Friday on Apple TV+. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

May 26 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey will host a town hall conversation about mental health.

Apple TV+ announced the special The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward in a press release Wednesday.

A Path Forward is a followup to The Me You Can't See, Harry and Winfrey's docuseries about mental health and emotional well-being. The special will reunite Harry and Winfrey for "a thought-provoking, wide-ranging conversation about mental health" and "where we go from here."

The town hall will also feature actress Glenn Close, mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams, author and OnTrack NY peer counselor Ambar Martinez and the members of The Me You Can't See advisory board.

A Path Forward is produced by Harpo Productions, with Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery as executive producers.

Harry discussed his struggles with mental health in The Me You Can't See, which premiered on Apple TV+ last week. In the series, Harry described how he used alcohol and drugs to numb the pain of his mother Princess Diana's death.

A Path Forward premieres Friday on Apple TV+.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, previously spoke to Winfrey for a CBS special that aired in March. In the interview, the couple discussed their issues with the royal family and how racism partly drove them from the United Kingdom.