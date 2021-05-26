The Most Attractive Men of All Time According to 70 Women

Pretty much every man starts losing their hair at some point in his life, but knowing how common it is doesn’t make it any easier. What you do about it is your decision, but for guys who choose to embrace the full bald look, the world of facial hair becomes even more exciting. Whether you’re without hair completely or have just preemptively shaved it all down, growing a beard and other facial hair styles can change your look even without doing anything up top. There are endless options for facial hair, from mustaches and goatees to full beards and perma-stubble, all of which can either soften the look of a fully bald head or enhance it, depending on what you’re going for. These are the best beard styles for bald men, shown on some of our favorite bald celebrities.