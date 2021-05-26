'Red Dead Online' Players Unhappy With Rockstar Over Latest Update
Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 came out to major critical acclaim in 2018. The Western epic has stunning visuals, great voice acting and character performances, and a story many gamers will always remember. Rockstar had followed up its release of Grand Theft Auto V with GTA Online, and did the same with Red Dead Online, which opened RDR2's world up to multiplayer adventures. However, it seems that Red Dead Online players are getting increasingly impatient with Rockstar over the developer's continuing updates.www.gamingbible.co.uk