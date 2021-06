CRST has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 372.22 ($4.86).