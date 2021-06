The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. This interesting series shows how maritime scientists surveyed the largely unexplored bottom of the Black Sea, which had gone largely unexplored during the Cold War. As they explore different wrecks, viewers can see also the impressive close-up footage of them, which remain well-preserved due to the deep water’s lack of oxygen, or anoxic conditions. From 300 year old wrecks from the Ottoman Empire, to a 2700 year-old Greek vessel from the Classic period that is the oldest intact shipwreck discovered to date, each find serves as a historical touchstone from which data can be collected.