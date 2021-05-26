Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Lockheed Martin and GM are working on an electric Moon buggy

By Joey Roulette
The Verge
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLockheed Martin and General Motors unveiled plans on Wednesday to build an autonomous buggy-like vehicle that future astronauts can use to zip around the surface of the Moon. The two companies collaborated to pitch a conceptual Lunar Terrain Vehicle to NASA’s Artemis program, a Moon exploration campaign that calls for various robots, vehicles, and scientific bases to be planted on the lunar surface within the next decade.

www.theverge.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Cernan
