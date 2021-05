Two of the biggest names in the world, General Motors and Lockheed Martin, are teaming up to create the next generation of lunar roving vehicles for the upcoming NASA Artemis project. It will be the first time America has been to the moon since 1972, and it looks like they'll have some GM tech in tow. Unfortunately, it won't be the new Hummer EV, because with barely any gravity and no air resistance, that sucker could literally fly.