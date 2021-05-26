Cold Cave – “Psalm 23”
It would seem that the aristocratic vampires in Cold Cave have essentially renounced the album format; Cherish The Light Years, their last full-length, is now just over a decade old. That means a seven-song Cold Cave EP is the closest thing we’re going to get to an LP anytime soon. We should take it and be happy. Cold Cave are making that easy. In a couple of weeks, the band will release the new EP Fate In Seven Lessons, and their first two singles, “Night Light” and “Prayer From Nowhere,” are both sick as fuck. The same is true of “Psalm 23,” the new track that the band just shared.www.stereogum.com