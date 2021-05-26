Cold Cave – “Psalm 23”

After a 30 year absence, Vio-Lence have dropped a tease of new music. A smidge of brutality, if you will, a hint as to what’s in store for fans of the San Francisco Bay Area thrash outfit, and it sounds massive. That’s right, new Vio-Lence music is coming, and it feels so good! The EP entitled From The Brink Of Mortality will be released later this year on Metal Blade Records. The clip contains footage of the group in the studio and the band’s logo flashing on the screen with the words, “30 years in the making,” followed by revealing the EP’s title. Producing three studio albums between 1988 and 1993, Vio-Lence reunited right after guitarist Phil Demmel left Machine Head in late 2018. April 2019 saw the band at the Oakland Metro in Oakland, California performing their first comeback show kicking off several select shows across the U.S. and Europe.